Governor Accepts RPSC Member Manju Sharma's Resignation After Two Weeks

Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade on Monday accepted the resignation of Manju Sharma, member of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), following High Court's critical remarks on the paper leak case of the controversial 2021 Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment exam.

Sharma, wife of poet Kumar Vishwas, submitted her resignation letter on September 1 and Bagade accepted it on the state government's recommendation.

In her letter, Sharma cited controversies related to the recruitment process as the reason for her resignation, pointing out that neither any probe was pending against her in any investigation agency nor was she considered an accused in any of the cases. Sharma wrote that she was voluntarily submitting her resignation as she considers dignity, impartiality and transparency of the commission paramount.