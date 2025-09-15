Governor Accepts RPSC Member Manju Sharma's Resignation After Two Weeks
Governor accepted RPSC member Manju Sharma's resignation letter two weeks after she submitted it. The 10-member RPSC now has five vacant posts.
Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade on Monday accepted the resignation of Manju Sharma, member of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), following High Court's critical remarks on the paper leak case of the controversial 2021 Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment exam.
Sharma, wife of poet Kumar Vishwas, submitted her resignation letter on September 1 and Bagade accepted it on the state government's recommendation.
In her letter, Sharma cited controversies related to the recruitment process as the reason for her resignation, pointing out that neither any probe was pending against her in any investigation agency nor was she considered an accused in any of the cases. Sharma wrote that she was voluntarily submitting her resignation as she considers dignity, impartiality and transparency of the commission paramount.
Sharma was appointed as a member of the RPSC during former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's tenure. With her resignation letter being accepted, the number of vacant posts in the 10-member commission has risen to five.
Earlier on August 28, the Rajasthan High Court had cancelled the much-debated SI recruitment examination of 2021 over paper leak and alleged corruption in the RPSC. More than 120 accused, including over 50 trainee SIs, have been arrested till now. Among those implicated are former RPSC member Ramu Ram Raika, who allegedly received the leaked paper from the then-RPSC member Babulal Katara. Katara has been suspended but his dismissal case is pending with the Supreme Court.
The SI recruitment exam held from September 13 to 15, 2021 for 859 posts witnessed participation from over 7.9 lakh candidates. This exam had surfaced as a major political issue between the BJP and the Congress in the 2023 Assembly elections. BJP had promised to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter if voted to power. After winning the polls, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma formed an SIT under senior IPS officer VK Singh.
