Rajasthan Govt To Set Up Adarsh Veda Vidyalayas In All Divisions Of State

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government will open Adarsh ​​Veda Vidyalayas in all divisions of the state.

39 residential Veda Vedashrams in the state

The State government had announced to open Adarsh Veda Vidyalayas to carry forward the 'Guru-Shishya' tradition of Treta Yug-Dwapar Yug in the state. The State government has allotted 4.13 acres of land on Saleda Kalan Road of Chechat gram panchayat in Ramganj Mandi Assembly constituency for construction of the first Adarsh ​​Veda Vidyalaya building. The school will also start functioning from the upcoming academic session. At present, the State has 39 residential Veda Vedashram (Veda Vidyalaya) which are run by various committees or trusts. Such schools are given grants by the Rajasthan Sanskrit Academy.

Jaipur's Pt Radhelal Choubey Veda Vidyalaya teacher Pawan Kumar Sharma said the school is functioning since 2017. So far three batches have passed from the institution of whom some are engaged in worship and a few are studying Shastri and Upadhyay. At present, 32 students are enrolled in the residential school. Sharma said the students in the school lead a disciplined life and they wake up at 5 am and go to bed at 9:30 pm. The students perform morning and evening worship, study general school subjects along with Veda. They also are given computer training. Yajurveda is studied in the school as part of the syllabus. Apart from this, knowledge of Yagyavalkya Shiksha, Panchang, Nitya Karma, Sixteen Sanskars, Mandal, Havan etc is also imparted to the students.

Students at a computer science class in a Veda Vidyalaya (ETV Bharat)

Five-year Veda study certificate given to students

Sharma said the students enrolled in the Veda Vidyalaya are one step ahead of normal students. Students studying at the school can become religious guru, Pandit, Shastri and Acharya. They can also appear in other competitive examinations. The school is recognized by Rajasthan Sanskrit Academy and students passing from the institution are given a five-year Veda study certificate.

Similarly, another Veda school, Shri Narwar Ashram Seva Samiti is run by the Shri Khole temple. Here, grants are given by the government but only for scholarships and teachers' salaries. General Secretary of Narwar Ashram Seva Samiti Brijmohan Sharma told said the Veda Vidyalaya was started with 10 children. All facilities are provided to the students who are also taught in private schools so that they can knowledge of English, Maths and Science. Sharma welcomed the government's move to open Veda Vidyalayas across the state. He said the initiative will provide jobs to more youth of the state.

State Education Minister Madan Dilawar said it is important for the new generation to be well-versed of the Vedas. He said Veda is as important as Science, Maths and other subjects.