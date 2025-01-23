Rajasthan Government School Students To Receive Rs 800 For Uniforms Via DBT Mode

Jaipur: Students in Rajasthan’s government schools will not be provided with ready-made uniforms this academic year. Instead, the state education department has chosen to disburse Rs 800 directly into parents’ bank accounts via Direct Benefit send (DBT) mode. However, the provided amount is insufficient, as stitching costs, according to the stakeholders, for basic clothes range from Rs 600 to Rs 700 in the market.

According to the education department’s Shala Darpan portal, 56,68,253 students are enrolled in government schools across the state, of which nearly 9.81 lakh are new admissions and are still waiting for free uniforms promised in July. Uniforms are seen as fostering discipline and equality, however, delays and inadequate funding have sparked criticism.

Rajasthan school students (ETV Bharat)

Parents and teachers have expressed concerns about the Rs 800 allowance, calling the amount insufficient for purchasing and tailoring the prescribed uniforms. “Uniforms surely promote discipline and equality, but the allocated amount is not sufficient,” said teacher association leader Dheeraj Kumar.

Drapers and tailors estimate that the total cost of stitching a uniform, including accessories like shoes and ties, ranges from Rs 1,600 to Rs 1,800. “Even with basic fabric, it costs a minimum of Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,400 for a uniform,” local tailor Om Prakash said.

Rajasthan school students (ETV Bharat)

The government claims that DBT provides flexibility, allowing parents to add more funds for higher-quality uniforms if they desire. However, critics worry about the burden on economically weaker families, who might struggle to prioritise uniforms.

Meanwhile, private schools, often with stricter uniform requirements, highlight that government schools risk losing the sense of uniformity and discipline if the allowance is insufficient. “Uniforms bridge social and economic gaps. Without it, disparities will become obvious, harming student morale,” said Deepak Mishra, a private school administrator.

This isn’t the first controversy surrounding uniform policies in Rajasthan. During the previous Congress government, students were given fabric and Rs 200 for stitching, which also faced delays as well as criticism. Now, the current BJP-led government’s intention to switch to DBT intends to alleviate inefficiencies, however it has sparked new worries regarding sufficiency and execution.