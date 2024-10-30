ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Recalls Textbooks With Chapter On Godhra Incident

Education minister Madan Dilawar claimed that these books were selected by his former counterpart Govind Singh Dotasara and subsequently bought and distributed.

Jaipur: The education department has recalled four textbooks with one among them having a chapter on the 2002 Godhra incident. Education Minister Madan Dilawar said the textbooks, approved by the previous Congreed government, glorify the killers. Apart from the book, three more books have also been recalled.

The Rajasthan School Education Council directed district education officers to recall the copies of 'Jeevan Ki Bahar', 'Chitti Ek Kutta Aur Uska Jungle Farm' taught from Class 9 to 12 and 'Adrishya Log - Story of Hope and Courage' and 'Jeevan Ki Bahar' for Class 11 and 12, citing technical reasons behind the decision.

Dilawar claimed that these books were selected by his former counterpart Govind Singh Dotasara and subsequently bought and distributed.

However, a general read of these books revealed negative information about Godhra. The criminal has been described as good, a clear attempt to glorify the killers which is not right. Dilawar said the books have been recalled so that children don't create opinions based on wrong information.

In the chapter titled '9 Long Years' in 'Invisible People - Story of Hope and Courage', the fire incident in the train at Godhra has been described as a terrorist conspiracy.

In a separate incident, the education department suspended a teacher for allotting random marks to students without checking their answer sheets for the Class 10 Board exam. Senior teacher Nimisha Rani has been suspended with immediate effect for giving arbitrary marks without checking the answer sheets of the science exam held for Class 10 of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, an official statement read.

Rani was posted at the Mahatma Gandhi Government School in Bhagwan Ganj of Ajmer district. The examiner did not evaluate the answer sheets of science in the Secondary Examination 2024 and gave marks only in total, which is serious negligence, the education department said.

Following the instructions of Dilawar in the matter, a departmental inquiry has been initiated against the teacher..

