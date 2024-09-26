Rajasthan Government Cancels Land Allotment To Madrasa Following Protests By BJP, Right-Wing Group

Udaipur (Rajasthan): In a major decision, the Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma-led government has cancelled the allotment of land for the Madrasa in Mavli, the decision taken by the previous Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot in 2022.

The Gehlot Government had allotted 4 bigha 16 biswa land for the madrasa in the town. However, the current government reversed this decision following the protests by some groups.

On Monday, a right-wing organisation Sarv Hindu Samaj called for a bandh in Mavli demanding the cancellation, during which hundreds of people took to the streets and held a sit-in. The marketplaces in the town were completely shut following the call. Authorities had also beefed up the security in the area with additional deployment of forces in Fatehnagar, Sanwad, Ghasa, Dabok, Palanakanla, and Khemli.

Government cancelation order (ETV Bharat)

Local MP and former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president CP Joshi also took part in the demonstrations against the land allotment. He accused the previous Congress government of benefiting a particular community, calling the allotment of land to madrasa “unjustified.”

Following the protests and opposition, the Deputy Secretary of Administration issued the order of cancellation and directed strict action against the employees who had allegedly given a wrong report about the earmarking of land. This is the first case in the history of Rajasthan regarding the madrasa when the government has taken the step of cancelling any allotted land.

