ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Government Cancels Land Allotment To Madrasa Following Protests By BJP, Right-Wing Group

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

The land allotted to the madrasa by the former Congress government in Mavli town of Rajasthan has been cancelled by the present government following a protest spearheaded by a right-wing group, Sarv Hindu Samaj. BJP leader CP Joshi also participated in the protest against the allotment, after which the allotment was cancelled.

People protesting
People protesting (ETV Bharat)

Udaipur (Rajasthan): In a major decision, the Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma-led government has cancelled the allotment of land for the Madrasa in Mavli, the decision taken by the previous Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot in 2022.

The Gehlot Government had allotted 4 bigha 16 biswa land for the madrasa in the town. However, the current government reversed this decision following the protests by some groups.

On Monday, a right-wing organisation Sarv Hindu Samaj called for a bandh in Mavli demanding the cancellation, during which hundreds of people took to the streets and held a sit-in. The marketplaces in the town were completely shut following the call. Authorities had also beefed up the security in the area with additional deployment of forces in Fatehnagar, Sanwad, Ghasa, Dabok, Palanakanla, and Khemli.

Government cancelation order
Government cancelation order (ETV Bharat)

Local MP and former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president CP Joshi also took part in the demonstrations against the land allotment. He accused the previous Congress government of benefiting a particular community, calling the allotment of land to madrasa “unjustified.”

Following the protests and opposition, the Deputy Secretary of Administration issued the order of cancellation and directed strict action against the employees who had allegedly given a wrong report about the earmarking of land. This is the first case in the history of Rajasthan regarding the madrasa when the government has taken the step of cancelling any allotted land.

Read More

  1. Rajasthan Woman Stripped Naked, Beaten Up By In-laws In Jaipur; 9 Held
  2. Rajasthan Phone-Tapping Case: Delhi Police Questions Gehlot's Ex-OSD

Udaipur (Rajasthan): In a major decision, the Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma-led government has cancelled the allotment of land for the Madrasa in Mavli, the decision taken by the previous Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot in 2022.

The Gehlot Government had allotted 4 bigha 16 biswa land for the madrasa in the town. However, the current government reversed this decision following the protests by some groups.

On Monday, a right-wing organisation Sarv Hindu Samaj called for a bandh in Mavli demanding the cancellation, during which hundreds of people took to the streets and held a sit-in. The marketplaces in the town were completely shut following the call. Authorities had also beefed up the security in the area with additional deployment of forces in Fatehnagar, Sanwad, Ghasa, Dabok, Palanakanla, and Khemli.

Government cancelation order
Government cancelation order (ETV Bharat)

Local MP and former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president CP Joshi also took part in the demonstrations against the land allotment. He accused the previous Congress government of benefiting a particular community, calling the allotment of land to madrasa “unjustified.”

Following the protests and opposition, the Deputy Secretary of Administration issued the order of cancellation and directed strict action against the employees who had allegedly given a wrong report about the earmarking of land. This is the first case in the history of Rajasthan regarding the madrasa when the government has taken the step of cancelling any allotted land.

Read More

  1. Rajasthan Woman Stripped Naked, Beaten Up By In-laws In Jaipur; 9 Held
  2. Rajasthan Phone-Tapping Case: Delhi Police Questions Gehlot's Ex-OSD
Last Updated : 2 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MADRASA LAND IN UDAIPURRAJASTHANUDAIPURALLOTMENT OF MADRASA LAND CANCEL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.