ETV Bharat / state

Ajmer's Hotel Khadim Renamed 'Ajaymeru'

Ajmer, formerly 'Ajaymeru,' featured in ancient scriptures. The speaker emphasized the hotel's name should honour Ajmer's rich cultural history, heritage and identity.

File photo of Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani
File photo of Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has rechristened the state tourism corporation's well-known Hotel Khadim in Ajmer as 'Ajaymeru' to preserve the cultural heritage of the city, according to an official order. The Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) issued the order on Monday following instructions from Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, who is the MLA from Ajmer North and hails from Ajmer.

Ajmer was historically known as 'Ajaymeru' and the name was used in ancient Indian scriptures and historical texts. The city is famous for the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti and the name 'Khadim' was a connection to this. Clerics of a dargah are called 'khadim'. Devnani had earlier directed the RTDC to change the name of the hotel which is situated opposite the district collectorate, officials said.

The speaker said the name of the hotel, which is popular among tourists, officials and locals, should reflect Ajmer's rich cultural history, heritage and identity, they said. According to the officials, Devnani has also suggested renaming the King Edward Memorial in Ajmer after Hindu philosopher Swami Dayanand Saraswati.

The order to rename Hotel Khadim as 'Ajaymeru' was issued by RTDC MD Sushma Arora following a meeting of the corporation's Board of Directors. The name 'Ajaymeru' traces its roots back to the 7th century when Maharaja Ajayraj Chauhan founded the city. According to historians, the name has also been used in ancient historical records and geographical references.

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has rechristened the state tourism corporation's well-known Hotel Khadim in Ajmer as 'Ajaymeru' to preserve the cultural heritage of the city, according to an official order. The Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) issued the order on Monday following instructions from Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, who is the MLA from Ajmer North and hails from Ajmer.

Ajmer was historically known as 'Ajaymeru' and the name was used in ancient Indian scriptures and historical texts. The city is famous for the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti and the name 'Khadim' was a connection to this. Clerics of a dargah are called 'khadim'. Devnani had earlier directed the RTDC to change the name of the hotel which is situated opposite the district collectorate, officials said.

The speaker said the name of the hotel, which is popular among tourists, officials and locals, should reflect Ajmer's rich cultural history, heritage and identity, they said. According to the officials, Devnani has also suggested renaming the King Edward Memorial in Ajmer after Hindu philosopher Swami Dayanand Saraswati.

The order to rename Hotel Khadim as 'Ajaymeru' was issued by RTDC MD Sushma Arora following a meeting of the corporation's Board of Directors. The name 'Ajaymeru' traces its roots back to the 7th century when Maharaja Ajayraj Chauhan founded the city. According to historians, the name has also been used in ancient historical records and geographical references.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HOTEL KHADIMRAJASTHAN GOVERNMENTRTDCAJAYMERU

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.