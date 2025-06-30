ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Girl Rescued In Delhi Airport Before Being Trafficked To Oman

Churu: An 18-year-old girl from Rajasthan, who was being trafficked to Oman, was rescued by police from Delhi airport. The girl, who belongs to Churu district, was befriended by an Omani national, who lured her on social media, police said. Just before she was about to board the flight from Muscat to Delhi airport, the girl was rescued by cops.

Superintendent of Police Jai Yadav said the family members of the student lodged a report at Taranagar police station in Churu district stating that their daughter had suddenly disappeared from home with Rs one lakh in cash, gold and silver jewellery with her.

"We tracked her location at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and immediately contacted Delhi Police, airport security, MBC and the Indian Embassy and the girl was rescued from the airport before boarding the flight," Yadav said.