'2017 Killing Was Fake': Ghost of Rajasthan Gangster Encounter Death Resurfaces To haunt Police, Wife Moves Court

Churu(Rajasthan): Eight years after the sensational encounter of notorious gangster Anandpal Singh, his wife Raj Kanwar has moved the District and Sessions Court in Churu, accusing the Rajasthan Police of staging a fake encounter and violating Supreme Court guidelines.

Anandpal Singh died at Malasar village of Rajasthan's Churu district in 2017. Anandpal's wife Raj Kanwar, through a lawyer, filed a petition in the District and Sessions Court of Churu on Wednesday, urging the court to investigate the matter according to the guidelines of the Supreme Court and ensure that the judicial orders are followed in letter and spirit.

Raj Kanwar's lawyer Narendra Singh said that the police officers involved in the encounter were given out-of-turn promotions and awards. This action is contrary to the orders of the Supreme Court on September 23, 2014. That order clearly stated that gallantry awards or other benefits cannot be given to police officers immediately after any encounter, unless their bravery is proven beyond doubt.

He said that Raj Kanwar has appealed to the court in the petition that all the benefits given to these officers should be immediately canceled and legal proceedings should be initiated against the responsible officers. He said that if the guidelines of the Supreme Court are not followed, it will affect the rule of law and the public will lose faith in the justice system. Singh said that the court has fixed an August 25 date for hearing the case.

On June 24, 2017, SOG and other teams of Rajasthan Police gunned down Anandpal Singh at Malasar village of Churu district. The police had claimed that Anandpal was a notorious gangster, against whom many serious criminal cases were registered and he was absconding for a long time. On the other hand, Anandpal's family and supporters called this encounter fake.

Singh's death created a political and social stir in Rajasthan. There were protests at many places and a large number of people took to the streets. Once again, the matter has surfaced now after Kanwar filed a petition.