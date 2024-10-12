Rajasthan: Shri Ganganagar Tilak Bridge Express Train Collides With Tractor Trolley

Sri Ganganagar: The Shri Ganganagar Tilak Bridge Express Train collided with a tractor trolley near Sadul Shahar in Rajasthan on Friday. Rescue operation is underway and injured passengers have been shifted to a local hospital. So far, there are no reports of any casualty.

After the horrific collision, the tractor-trolley was shattered, and the train suffered heavy damage. Due to the collision, more than half a dozen stairs of the train were bent and water tanks were destroyed. The engine of the train was not functional anymore, due to which the train had to be brought slowly to Sadulshahar Railway Station.

After the incident, an additional rail engine was called from Hanumangarh, through which the train was sent forward. The railway administration began efforts to remove the tractor-trolley stuck on the track so that rail traffic could be eased as soon as possible.

Gagan, a passenger said that this train travelling from Sri Ganganagar to Tilak Bridge left Sri Ganganagar at its scheduled time of 8.15 am. All of a sudden, the train collided with the tractor trolley just one kilometre before reaching Sadulshahar.

Locals said that the tractor driver was trying to cross the railway track when the tractor-trolley got stuck between the railway lines. Meanwhile, the train collided with the tractor trolley resulting in a great thud.

After the accident, a large number of people from the surrounding area also gathered at the spot and helped in relief work. Police are tracing the tractor driver who fled immediately from the spot after the accident.

In other news, Train 12578 Mysuru – Darbhanga Bagmati Express collided with a goods train at Kavaraippettai railway station in Tiruvallur district, near Chennai at around 8:30 pm on Friday. The train entered a loop line instead of the main line, leaving at least 12 coaches derailed, and several passengers injured, railway officials said.

The train entered a loop line instead of the main line, following which at least 12 coaches derailed, leaving several passengers injured, railway officials said. No casualties were reported, and the crew of the express train was safe. As many as 19 of the 1,360 passengers are reported to be injured, and of them, four suffered severe injuries.