Rajasthan: Fulfilling Father's Vow, Daughter Installs 1.25-foot Shivling Of Quicksilver In House

Bharatpur (Rajasthan): To fulfill her father's last wish, a woman from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district has come up with a unique 'Shivling' of quicksilver and installed it in their house.

The Shivling, which is around 15 inch (1.25 feet) high, has been made from 104 kg mercury, a liquid metal also known as quicksilver, and some amount of gold and silver. This is being claimed to be the tallest Shivling that has been carved with quicksilver in the state.

Radheshyam Singhal and Sushila Devi, lost their son in 2003. It was a huge shock for the couple and Radheshyam became detached from worldly things. In 2006, he resolved to convert his house into a Shiva temple and install a quicksilver Shivling of 51 kg here.

The couple's daughter, Asha Singhal, said following her father's vow, her parents started buying and collecting mercury and had managed to collect 40 kg of mercury. But, before Radheshyam could complete his resolution, he passed away in 2012, Asha said.

Asha said that her father had set up a donation box at the house and had wanted to convert the house into a temple. She decided to fulfill her father's wish in 2021. She said that her father had resolved to come up with a Shivling weighing 51 kg and she decided to set up a 101-kg Shivling and install it in the house.

Asha said, "We bought 110 kg mercury for Rs 14 lakh for the construction of the Shivling, but even after searching for many days, we could not find artisans who could use quicksilver to make it. Finally, we found artisans from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district. They purified the mercury for about one and a half months and then came to Bharatpur. Nine artisans together made the Shivling from 104 kg mercury in three days. Some amount of gold and silver were also used in the process."

Asha said that after the construction of Shivling, it was installed in the house by giving it the form of a temple and by sanctifying it with Ashta Vidhi Sanskar. During the ongoing month of Shravan, several devotees have come to the house to worship this unique Shivling.

