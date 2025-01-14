ETV Bharat / state

Four Persons Found Dead in Dharamshala at Rajasthan's Dausa

The police said that as of now, nothing could be said about the reason behind the death of the four persons.

Published : Jan 14, 2025, 10:28 PM IST

Dausa: Bodies of four people have been recovered from a Dharamshala in the Mehandipur Balaji temple area. When a Dharamshala employee went to the room to clean it, he saw four bodies lying there, two of which were on the bed and two were lying on the floor. Todabhim police reached the spot on the information of the Dharamshala employee and took the bodies into custody. Police are investigating the entire matter.

Karauli SP Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay said that nothing can be said in this case right now whether it is suicide or some other reason. The police are investigating the case from every angle. On receiving the information of the incident, Todabhim police station officer Devendra Sharma and local outpost in-charge Suresh Kumar inspected the spot. Also, the FSL team has been called to the spot to collect evidence.

Karauli SP is monitoring this entire case. According to the police, a person came to the Ramakrishna Dharamshala in Mehndipur Balaji, which falls within the Karauli district limits, on January 12.

