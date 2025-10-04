Rajasthan's Former MP And LoP Rameshwar Dudi Passes Away, Congress Mourns His Demise
Former Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rameshwar Dudi, who fought for farmers, labourers and the underprivileged, died last night at his residence in Bikaner.
Published : October 4, 2025 at 8:32 AM IST
Bikaner: Senior Congress leader and Rajasthan's former Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rameshwar Lal Dudi passed away at his residence here late on Friday night after prolonged illness. He was 62.
Congress Rural President Bishna Ram Siyag said Dudi was in coma and under treatment. Dudi's last rites will be performed at 11 AM today in Bikaner's Jat Baghi, Siyad said.
Almost two years back, on August 27, 2023, Dudi suffered a brain haemorrhage in Jaipur. He underwent treatment in Delhi for nearly two years and was brought to his residence in Bikaner a few days ago. An ICU ward was also set up at his place, where he was under close medical supervision.
Congress leaders and workers expressed deep grief over his demise. Party MLA Jaswant Gurjar took to social media and said, "Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of farmer leader and former Leader of the Opposition, Rameshwar Dudi ji. His voice will never be heard again. May God grant strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss."
किसान नेता एवं पूर्व नेता प्रतिपक्ष श्री रामेश्वर डूडी जी के आकस्मिक निधन से गहरा दुख हुआ।— Jaswant Gurjar (@jaswantgurjar) October 3, 2025
कुछ समय पहले ही बातचीत हुई थी, और कुछ देर बाद उनके अस्पताल ले जाने की सूचना मिली… फिर उनकी वह मधुर वाणी कभी सुनाई नहीं दी…
ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें।
शोकाकुल… pic.twitter.com/KUWsv17cP9
Born on July 1, 1963, Dudi began his political career with the student group NSUI and rose from bring a grassroots worker to senior positions in state and national politics. His spent his entire life raising voice for farmers, labourers and the underprivileged. His wife, Sushila Dudi, happens to be the MLA from Nokha.
Talking about milestones in Rameshwar Dudi's political journey, he served as the Pradhan of Nokha from 1995 to 1999. He then became a Member of Parliament from Bikaner (1999-2004), serving as a member of the Food, Civil Supplies and Public Distribution Committee. He then served as the Bikaner District Chief from 2005 to 2010.
In 2013, Dudi won the assembly elections and became the MLA from Nokha. He had played a key role as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly from 2014 to 2018. In 2022, he was appointed Chairman of the Rajasthan State Agro-Industries Development Board.
- Pradhan of Nokha (1995-1999).
- Member of Parliament from Bikaner (1999-2004); he served on the Food, Civil Supplies and Public Distribution Committee.
- Bikaner District Chief (2005-2010).
- Became MLA of Nokha assembly constituency in 2013.
- Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Legislative Assembly (2014-2018).
- Appointed Chairman of Rajasthan State Agro-Industries Development Board in 2022.
Bishna Ram Siyag said Rameshwar Dudi will be remembered for his simple nature and spirit of public service. His passing is a great loss to Rajasthan politics, Siyag added.
Also Read
Congress Social Events In October To Help Rope In Backward Groups For Party Revival In Uttar Pradesh
Congress Cites Book To Claim Gandhi Described RSS As 'Communal Body With Totalitarian Outlook'