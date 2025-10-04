ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan's Former MP And LoP Rameshwar Dudi Passes Away, Congress Mourns His Demise

Bikaner: Senior Congress leader and Rajasthan's former Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rameshwar Lal Dudi passed away at his residence here late on Friday night after prolonged illness. He was 62.

Congress Rural President Bishna Ram Siyag said Dudi was in coma and under treatment. Dudi's last rites will be performed at 11 AM today in Bikaner's Jat Baghi, Siyad said.

Almost two years back, on August 27, 2023, Dudi suffered a brain haemorrhage in Jaipur. He underwent treatment in Delhi for nearly two years and was brought to his residence in Bikaner a few days ago. An ICU ward was also set up at his place, where he was under close medical supervision.

Congress leaders and workers expressed deep grief over his demise. Party MLA Jaswant Gurjar took to social media and said, "Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of farmer leader and former Leader of the Opposition, Rameshwar Dudi ji. His voice will never be heard again. May God grant strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss."