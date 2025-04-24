ETV Bharat / state

ED Arrests Former Rajasthan Minister In Jal Jeevan Mission Scam

Mahesh Joshi was arrested after a marathon interrogation of eight hours and taken to SMS Hospital for medical examination.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday and arrested Rajasthan's former Water Supplies Minister Mahesh Joshi for his alleged involvement in the Jal Jeevan Mission scam.
Former Minister Mahesh Joshi after his arrest in Jaipur (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 24, 2025 at 9:50 PM IST

1 Min Read

Jaipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday and arrested Rajasthan's former Water Supplies Minister Mahesh Joshi for his alleged involvement in the Jal Jeevan Mission scam.

Joshi was arrested after a marathon interrogation of eight hours and taken to SMS Hospital for medical examination. he will be produced in a court on Friday. Speaking to mediapersons after his arrest, Joshi said he has faith in the country's judiciary. "I am not involved in the Jal Jeevan Mission case and have not taken money from anyone. The ED has arrested me on the basis of the statements of people against whom I had taken action," he said.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot termed Joshi's arrest a political revenge. Gehlot took to social media platform X and wrote that the arrest of former minister is an example of political revenge. "The arrest has been made at a time when his wife is struggling between life and death at a hospital in Jaipur for around 15 days," he said.

The scam involves the Central Government's ambitious scheme Jal Jeevan Mission to provide 'tap water to every house'. As per reports, M/S Shriganpati Tubewell Company and M/S Shri Shyam Tubewell Company had obtained tenders by submitting fake certificates of IRCON. Contractors Padmachand Jain and Mahesh Mittal had taken tenders under Jal Jeevan Mission in 2021. Shriganpati Tubewell Company had obtained tenders worth around Rs 859 crore with fake certificates while Shri Shyam Tubewell Company had obtained tenders worth Rs 120.25 crore.

The Anti Corruption Bureau was the first to start investigation in the case. Later, Enforcement Directorate registered a case and conducted a search at the locations of the former minister, his close aide Sanjay Badaya and others. CBI had also registered a case pertaining to the scam.

Jaipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday and arrested Rajasthan's former Water Supplies Minister Mahesh Joshi for his alleged involvement in the Jal Jeevan Mission scam.

Joshi was arrested after a marathon interrogation of eight hours and taken to SMS Hospital for medical examination. he will be produced in a court on Friday. Speaking to mediapersons after his arrest, Joshi said he has faith in the country's judiciary. "I am not involved in the Jal Jeevan Mission case and have not taken money from anyone. The ED has arrested me on the basis of the statements of people against whom I had taken action," he said.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot termed Joshi's arrest a political revenge. Gehlot took to social media platform X and wrote that the arrest of former minister is an example of political revenge. "The arrest has been made at a time when his wife is struggling between life and death at a hospital in Jaipur for around 15 days," he said.

The scam involves the Central Government's ambitious scheme Jal Jeevan Mission to provide 'tap water to every house'. As per reports, M/S Shriganpati Tubewell Company and M/S Shri Shyam Tubewell Company had obtained tenders by submitting fake certificates of IRCON. Contractors Padmachand Jain and Mahesh Mittal had taken tenders under Jal Jeevan Mission in 2021. Shriganpati Tubewell Company had obtained tenders worth around Rs 859 crore with fake certificates while Shri Shyam Tubewell Company had obtained tenders worth Rs 120.25 crore.

The Anti Corruption Bureau was the first to start investigation in the case. Later, Enforcement Directorate registered a case and conducted a search at the locations of the former minister, his close aide Sanjay Badaya and others. CBI had also registered a case pertaining to the scam.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ENFORCEMENT DEPARTMENTJAL JEEVAN MISSION SCAM CASERAJASTHAN EX MINISTER MAHESH JOSHIGEHLOT ON MAHESH JOSHI ARRESTRAJASTHAN

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.