Rajasthan: Former Cong MLA Vivek Dhakad Dies by Suicide at Home

Bhilwara (Rajasthan): Former Congress MLA from Mandalgarh Assembly constituency of Rajasthan's Bhilwara, Vivek Dhakad allegedly died by suicide at his residence on Thursday, police said.

On receiving information about the incident, Subhash Nagar Police reached the former MLA's residence and investigations were launched. An officer of Subhas Nagar police station said that the exact reason behind his death has not been ascertained yet.

According to police, Dhakad was found unconscious in his room in Subhas Nagar at Bhilwara district this morning and his family members admitted him to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. He was later declared dead by the doctors. His body has been shifted to the mortuary of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem.

In 2013, Dhakad won the bye-election in Mandalgarh seat against former district chief of BJP, Shakti Singh Hadda. He later won in the Assembly polls.

Dhakad's sudden death has risen a wave of mourning in the party. Several Congress politicians including party candidate from Bhilwara Lok Sabha constituency Dr CP Joshi, Congress national secretary Dheeraj Gurjar and former minister Ramlal Jat expressed grief over Dhakar's demise.

Dhakad had recently addressed the nomination meeting of Joshi on Wednesday and was also present when the latter had filed his nomination at the District Election Office.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).