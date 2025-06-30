Rajasthan: Five-Year-Old Sexually Abused In Ajmer

Ajmer: A case of sexual abuse of a five-year-old girl has come to light from the area under Ajmer's Christian Ganj Police Station. The accused in the matter is a 70-year-old retired railway employee. The incident took place on Sunday night.

A case has been registered on the complaint of the mother of the victim and the medical examination of the latter has been conducted at the JLN Hospital. The accused is at large.

“A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory was called to the spot for analysis. They have collected important evidence,” said Circle Officer (North) Rudraprakash.

He disclosed that the parents of the girl had gone to attend a social programme leaving their daughter at a friend’s place. When the woman went to collect her child she found the door of the house locked from inside, She called out to her daughter and not getting any response, she peeped inside from the door mesh to find the friend’s father abusing the child.

When she beat on the door loudly, the scared accused opened the door after which the woman approached the Police. She told the Police that the social programme that the parents had gone to attend was very close by and they had left the girl behind because it was too hot.

At that time the husband’s friend’s parents were at home but after a while the latter’s mother also came to the programme. Because of a dust storm, the husband’s friend had requested her to fetch a bin for collecting the dirt. When she went to his house, the woman saw what was happening to her daughter and called her husband’s friend to the spot.