Rajasthan: Two Killed As Car Overturns On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Dausa

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 10 hours ago

Five persons from Punjab were on their way to Nanded when their car met with an accident in Dausa. Two died and among the three who sustained injuries, condition of one is critical.

Dausa (Rajasthan): A man and his brother-in-law were killed and three others injured after the car they were travelling in overturned on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place near pillar number 206 of the highway in Lalsot under Rahuvas police station area at around 5 am when the driver lost control and the speeding car overturned.

On information a team from Rahuvas police station came to the spot and rescued the injured, who were trapped in the damaged car. Three injured were admitted to the district hospital among whom, one was severely injured and later referred to Jaipur. The two bodies were shifted to the mortuary of the district hospital.

All the passengers were from Punjab and were going to Maharashtra's Nanded district from Delhi. The deceased were identified as Charanveer Singh (36), resident of Siyarpur and Sonu Singh (40) of Gurunanak Colony in Chandigarh. Charanveer was Sonu's brother-in-law, police said.

Rahuvas police station in-charge Raghuveer Singh said, "All the injured were pulled out of the damaged car and taken to the district hospital by an ambulance. However, doctors declared two of them brought dead. Sandeep Singh (46) and Jaideep Singh (32), both residents of Shergarh in Bhatinda are undergoing treatment at the district hospital while deceased Sonu's brother, Karamjit Singh (43), who was stated to be in critical condition has been referred to Jaipur."

