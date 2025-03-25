ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Farmers Are Turning Away From Coriander Cultivation: Here Is Why



Kota: In an alarming development, farmers in Rajasthan's Hadoti are turning away from coriander cultivation owing to drastic decline in production. Experts have blamed disease outbreak for the shift.

Hadoti has traditionally been the largest coriander producing area in Rajasthan, but the production here is continuously decreasing.

According to official data, about 10 years ago, coriander was produced on one lakh hectares in Hadoti, which has declined to around 40 thousand hectares in the year 2024-25, accounting for a decline of about 60 percent.

RK Jain, Joint Director of Horticulture Department, said that Kota and Hadoti have been famous all over India in coriander cultivation. However, the area of sowing is gradually decreasing in the past years, he said.

“The main reason behind this is the lack of suitable variety of coriander here. Besides, the outbreak of 'Chhachhiya' and 'Longia' diseases in coriander has increased. The price of coriander has also decreased. The inclination of farmers towards coriander has decreased. There is a need for a good and high production variety, so that the interest of farmers in coriander keeps increasing,” he said.

Garlic Replaces Coriander

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh District Minister Rupnarayan Yadav said that garlic has replaced coriander among the farmers. “Farmers are getting more production in garlic and are also getting good prices for the same. Garlic is being produced 70 to 75 quintals per hectare, while the maximum production of coriander is 15 quintals per hectare,” he said.