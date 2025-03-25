Rajasthan Farmers Are Turning Away From Coriander Cultivation: Here Is Why

Kota: In an alarming development, farmers in Rajasthan's Hadoti are turning away from coriander cultivation owing to drastic decline in production. Experts have blamed disease outbreak for the shift.
Hadoti has traditionally been the largest coriander producing area in Rajasthan, but the production here is continuously decreasing.
According to official data, about 10 years ago, coriander was produced on one lakh hectares in Hadoti, which has declined to around 40 thousand hectares in the year 2024-25, accounting for a decline of about 60 percent.
RK Jain, Joint Director of Horticulture Department, said that Kota and Hadoti have been famous all over India in coriander cultivation. However, the area of sowing is gradually decreasing in the past years, he said.
“The main reason behind this is the lack of suitable variety of coriander here. Besides, the outbreak of 'Chhachhiya' and 'Longia' diseases in coriander has increased. The price of coriander has also decreased. The inclination of farmers towards coriander has decreased. There is a need for a good and high production variety, so that the interest of farmers in coriander keeps increasing,” he said.
Garlic Replaces Coriander
Bharatiya Kisan Sangh District Minister Rupnarayan Yadav said that garlic has replaced coriander among the farmers. “Farmers are getting more production in garlic and are also getting good prices for the same. Garlic is being produced 70 to 75 quintals per hectare, while the maximum production of coriander is 15 quintals per hectare,” he said.
Joint Director RK Jain said that the area of coriander is decreasing and the area of garlic is increasing.
“In the last 6 years, the area of coriander remained around 50,000 hectares, which reached around 87,000 hectares due to declining prices. When the prices of garlic increased, its cultivation area reached 40,000 hectares,” he said.
Farmer Trilok Dadhich blamed his switch from coriander to other crops to changing weather patterns.
Likewise, farmer Ghanshyam of Sonpura in Mandana area said that the crop requires less water, but more laborers and lower prices have forced him to switch to other crops.
“The cost of seeds is also less. There is no need for much fertilizer, only pesticides have to be sprayed to protect the crop from diseases, however the prices are not good. A good quality crop should fetch 15 to 16 thousand rupees per quintal, but it is fetching only 9 to 10 thousand rupees per quintal”.
