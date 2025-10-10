ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Farmer Dies By Suicide Over Crop Loss, Debt

Kota: A farmer from Rajasthan's Kota district allegedly died by suicide, reportedly due to distress over crop loss and mounting debts, police said on Friday. Police said the family did not allow postmortem and took the body home.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Kamal Prakash Meena of Itawa police station said Jagdish Prajapat, a resident of Itawa in Kota attempted to end his life on Thursday and was admitted to Itawa Hospital for treatment. With his condition deteriorating, he was referred to a hospital in Kota, where he died on Friday and the body was shifted to the mortuary for postmortem, he said.

However, the family refused investigation into the death. Jagdish's son Ravindra and brother-in-law Mahavir filed a report requesting not to conduct any postmortem. Police assured them that an investigation would be conducted based on their report but the family refused, Meena said.