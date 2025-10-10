Rajasthan Farmer Dies By Suicide Over Crop Loss, Debt
Family members said Jagdish Prajapat's crops were repeatedly damaged due to rains and he was reeling under a debt of Rs 2.5 to 3 lakh.
Published : October 10, 2025 at 4:35 PM IST
Kota: A farmer from Rajasthan's Kota district allegedly died by suicide, reportedly due to distress over crop loss and mounting debts, police said on Friday. Police said the family did not allow postmortem and took the body home.
Assistant Sub-Inspector Kamal Prakash Meena of Itawa police station said Jagdish Prajapat, a resident of Itawa in Kota attempted to end his life on Thursday and was admitted to Itawa Hospital for treatment. With his condition deteriorating, he was referred to a hospital in Kota, where he died on Friday and the body was shifted to the mortuary for postmortem, he said.
However, the family refused investigation into the death. Jagdish's son Ravindra and brother-in-law Mahavir filed a report requesting not to conduct any postmortem. Police assured them that an investigation would be conducted based on their report but the family refused, Meena said.
ASI Meena said Ravindra and Mahavir told police that Jagdish had suffered huge crop losses. "Jagdish's family members said he cultivated soybean crops that got damaged due to excessive rains in the Kharif season. Subsequently, in the Rabi season, mustard was sown but that too got spoiled due to rains. In view of this, Jagdish had taken loans and was under a debt of Rs 2.5 to 3 lakhs. He did not own a house and was the sole earning member in the family. They said that repeated crop losses and mounting debts left him mentally shattered," Meena said.
Preliminary probe reveals that Jagdish was reeling under acute financial distress, he added.

