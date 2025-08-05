ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Event Manager Arrested For Allegedly Raping Filipina National In Bikaner Hotel

The event manager took the woman to a hotel on the pretext of having dinner and raped her.

Rajasthan: Event Manager Arrested For Allegedly Raping Filipina National In Bikaner Hotel
Bikaner district police headquarters (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 5, 2025 at 1:57 PM IST

Bikaner: A young man who runs an event management company was arrested for allegedly raping a Filipina national at a hotel in the Bichwal police station limits of Bikaner district in Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday.

The woman registered a complaint with the police on Monday night. The young man runs an event management company that organises trade fairs in different cities across the country.

According to the complaint, the victim, a resident of the Philippines, used to work with the accused in his event management company. The accused allegedly took the woman to a hotel near the bus stand on the pretext of having dinner and raped her.

Acting on the complaint, police arrested the accused and are currently interrogating him. Bichwal police station house officer Govind Singh Charan said that Circle Officer Vishal Jangid is investigating the case. They have also had the victim medically examined.

