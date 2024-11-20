Digital Arrest: Elderly Couple Duped Of Over ₹1 Crore By Man Impersonating CBI Officer In Rajasthan

Sri Ganganagar: In yet another case of digital robbery, an elderly couple from the Chunavadh village was duped of more than Rs 1 crore by a man who identified himself as a CBI officer and threatened to imprison the duo for keeping 'black money' in their account.

On November 15, the accused, wearing a police uniform, made a video call to the elderly couple, demanding verification of their account, citing alleged illegal transactions, police said.

Cyber ​​police station in-charge and Deputy Superintendent (DSP) of Police Kuldeep Walia said that the elderly couple had deposited a considerable amount of money by selling off a 32-bigha piece of land three years ago.

"Adding to this was the amount they earned from selling crops from time to time. Also, their sons working abroad transferred money to them, totalling their savings to a huge amount," the DSP said.

Taking advantage of the couple's poor knowledge of banking, the imposter called them repeatedly on November 16, threatening to jail them for seven years if they did not transfer their total deposit to three different accounts and allow police to verify its authenticity.

The fraudster also assured that if found to be earned through genuine sources, the amount would be returned safely within a couple of days to the couple's account. Falling into the trap, the elderly couple deposited more than Rs 10,500,000 in the accounts mentioned, only to find out that they had been duped miserably.

As soon as they realised that they had fallen prey to a digital scam, they reported the case to the cyber cell following which Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Yadav initiated a probe.

"During the investigation, we found out that Rs 18 lakh has been deposited into two accounts in Bhopal. We immediately contacted the bank officials and froze the accounts so that no transaction could be carried out. Two police teams have been dispatched to Bhopal to find out more about the case," the SP added.