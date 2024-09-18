ETV Bharat / state

Akbar Was Terrorist, Invader; Can't Be Compared To Maharana Pratap: Rajasthan Education Minister

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 9 minutes ago

In a yet again controversial remark about Akbar, Rajasthan education minister Madan Dilawar has labelled the Mughal emperor "a terrorist" and "an invader" while clarifying that there can be no comparison between Akbar and Maharana Pratap. Last week, Dilawar had said that Maharana Pratap was the protector of people who never surrendered to defeat while Akbar caused deaths for his personal gain.

Rajasthan education minister Madan Dilawar (ETV Bharat/ File)

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): State education minister Madan Dilawar has once again criticised Mughal emperor Akbar, saying he can never be compared with King of Mewar Maharana Pratap Singh. Labelling Akbar as a "terrorist" and "invader", Dilawar went on to allege that the Congress has always favoured terrorists.

Dilawar, who met media persons at Jodhpur airport on Tuesday, said, "Akbar was a terrorist and an invader. There can be no comparison between Maharana Pratap and Akbar. Maharana Pratap was great and will always be great. Nobody can demean him or deny this history."

Accusing the Congress of supporting terrorists, the education minister said that when the Batla House encounter took place, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had cried bitterly and this was stated by MP Rahul Gandhi himself. "Those people (Congress) give respect to terrorists. When Rahul had gone abroad, he had said that if he comes to power, he will end reservation. They cannot be trusted," he said.

Last week, Dilawar had said that Maharana Pratap never surrendered to defeat but Akbar had caused deaths for his personal gain. He had said that Maharana Pratap was people's protector and calling Akbar great is an act of foolishness.

Speaking about the national flag being insulted during a procession in Kota, Dilawar said that he has spoken to police in this regard. "Three persons have been arrested but many others are involved. Action should have been taken against all those who supported the incident. Our government will take strict action against all the accused," he added.

Responding to the alleged attempts to derail trains in the state, Dilawar said that the matter is related to the Centre. A detailed investigation is being conducted and there is a possibility that anti-social forces may be involved in this, he added.

