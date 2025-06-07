ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Education Minister Apologizes For Not Knowing English

He was unable to answer a question posed by a student in English during a meeting on public grievances.

Rajasthan Education Minister Apologizes For Not Knowing English
The minister plugged his ears when the student began speaking in English (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 7, 2025 at 2:56 PM IST

1 Min Read

Baran: An episode of Rajasthan’s education minister Madan Dilawar apologizing to a girl student for not knowing English has gone viral on social media.

During his tour of the district, Dilawar was holding a meeting on public grievances at the Zilla Parishad auditorium when a student started asking him questions in English. The student began introducing herself in English when she was interrupted by the minister. He held his ears and said in the local Hadauti dialect, “I do not know English, Please ask in Hindi.”

When the girl countered that he was the education minister implying that he ought to know the language, the minister told her, “I come from a rural background and do not understand English.”

This incident took place on Friday and is being used by the leader of the opposition Tikaram Jully to attack the minister.

The student conveyed to him that both languages hold the same importance and later questioned him in Hindi. She asked about the poor condition of the government-run schools which are not showing any improvement while saying that her parents send her to a private one.

During the program, the minister heard the grievances of 182 persons while providing relief to some on the spot.

He told the officials present that dilly-dallying would not be tolerated and the works related to the public ought to be executed on time. The grievances pertained mainly to issues like water scarcity, removal of encroachments, opening of roads, regular power supply, delays in pension, transfers in the education department, illegal encroachments, and sanitation.

Local legislator Dr Lalit Meena, District Collector Rohitashva Singh Tomar, Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar Chaudhary, and Chief Executive Officer Rajvir Singh Chaudhary were present at the event.

Baran: An episode of Rajasthan’s education minister Madan Dilawar apologizing to a girl student for not knowing English has gone viral on social media.

During his tour of the district, Dilawar was holding a meeting on public grievances at the Zilla Parishad auditorium when a student started asking him questions in English. The student began introducing herself in English when she was interrupted by the minister. He held his ears and said in the local Hadauti dialect, “I do not know English, Please ask in Hindi.”

When the girl countered that he was the education minister implying that he ought to know the language, the minister told her, “I come from a rural background and do not understand English.”

This incident took place on Friday and is being used by the leader of the opposition Tikaram Jully to attack the minister.

The student conveyed to him that both languages hold the same importance and later questioned him in Hindi. She asked about the poor condition of the government-run schools which are not showing any improvement while saying that her parents send her to a private one.

During the program, the minister heard the grievances of 182 persons while providing relief to some on the spot.

He told the officials present that dilly-dallying would not be tolerated and the works related to the public ought to be executed on time. The grievances pertained mainly to issues like water scarcity, removal of encroachments, opening of roads, regular power supply, delays in pension, transfers in the education department, illegal encroachments, and sanitation.

Local legislator Dr Lalit Meena, District Collector Rohitashva Singh Tomar, Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar Chaudhary, and Chief Executive Officer Rajvir Singh Chaudhary were present at the event.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MADAN DILAWAR HOLD EARSMADAN DILAWAR HELD HIS EARSDILAWAR HELD HIS EARS TO STUDENTEDUCATION MINISTER APOLOGY

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.