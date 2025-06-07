Rajasthan Education Minister Apologizes For Not Knowing English

Baran: An episode of Rajasthan’s education minister Madan Dilawar apologizing to a girl student for not knowing English has gone viral on social media.

During his tour of the district, Dilawar was holding a meeting on public grievances at the Zilla Parishad auditorium when a student started asking him questions in English. The student began introducing herself in English when she was interrupted by the minister. He held his ears and said in the local Hadauti dialect, “I do not know English, Please ask in Hindi.”

When the girl countered that he was the education minister implying that he ought to know the language, the minister told her, “I come from a rural background and do not understand English.”

This incident took place on Friday and is being used by the leader of the opposition Tikaram Jully to attack the minister.

The student conveyed to him that both languages hold the same importance and later questioned him in Hindi. She asked about the poor condition of the government-run schools which are not showing any improvement while saying that her parents send her to a private one.

During the program, the minister heard the grievances of 182 persons while providing relief to some on the spot.

He told the officials present that dilly-dallying would not be tolerated and the works related to the public ought to be executed on time. The grievances pertained mainly to issues like water scarcity, removal of encroachments, opening of roads, regular power supply, delays in pension, transfers in the education department, illegal encroachments, and sanitation.

Local legislator Dr Lalit Meena, District Collector Rohitashva Singh Tomar, Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar Chaudhary, and Chief Executive Officer Rajvir Singh Chaudhary were present at the event.