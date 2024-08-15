ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Education Department Reverts Order On Usage Of Mobile Phones By Teachers In Schools

Bikaner: After Rajasthan's School Education Minister Madan Dilawar faced severe backlash for his statement alleging mobile phones becoming a "disease" and that teachers will not be allowed to carry them inside schools, the education department amended the existing orders and permitted teachers to use mobile phones for departmental work in school.

Earlier Dilawar has said, "No one will take the mobile phone inside the school. Even if they carry it by mistake then they will have to deposit it with the school principal."

Education Director Ashish Modi in his defense blamed the wrongful interpretation of the earlier order and said that there was 'no ban on the use of mobile phones for teaching work in the past as well'.

Work should not be interrupted: Modi stressed on the fact that the 'study process' at institutions should not be interrupted due to the use of mobile phones, and there should not be unnecessary disturbance during class hours. Also, mobile phones should only be used for teaching and spreading digital education.