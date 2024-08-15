Rajasthan Education Department Reverts Order On Usage Of Mobile Phones By Teachers In Schools

Bikaner: After Rajasthan's School Education Minister Madan Dilawar faced severe backlash for his statement alleging mobile phones becoming a "disease" and that teachers will not be allowed to carry them inside schools, the education department amended the existing orders and permitted teachers to use mobile phones for departmental work in school.
Earlier Dilawar has said, "No one will take the mobile phone inside the school. Even if they carry it by mistake then they will have to deposit it with the school principal."
Education Director Ashish Modi in his defense blamed the wrongful interpretation of the earlier order and said that there was 'no ban on the use of mobile phones for teaching work in the past as well'.
Work should not be interrupted: Modi stressed on the fact that the 'study process' at institutions should not be interrupted due to the use of mobile phones, and there should not be unnecessary disturbance during class hours. Also, mobile phones should only be used for teaching and spreading digital education.
Instructions to teachers: The order has clearly instructed teachers to not use mobile phones during classes and abide by rules to maintain decorum.
No use of phones during prayer meetings: The order also states that phones should not be used during prayers to maintain the dignity of spiritual communion with God.
Earlier, Dilawar had said, "School teachers, be it male or female, they keep watching the stock market...don't know what things they keep seeing. Only the school principal will be allowed to use mobile phones and they will inform teachers in case of any emergency."
Read More: