Rajasthan Govt Committed To Make State USD 350 Billion Economy By 2030: Dy CM Diya Kumari

Jaipur: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Wednesday presented the Budget for the financial year 2025-26 with a focus on employment and water supply projects and announced major initiatives including the construction of nine greenfield expressways.

While presenting the Budget for the financial year 2025-26 in the House on Wednesday, Kumari, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced recruitment for 1.25 lakh posts in government departments and state undertakings in the coming year.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government has proved the trust expressed by the public was right by setting new records of development in the state in the first year of its tenure itself," she said in her Budget speech.

She further noted that "Under the able leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, the GDP, indicating the development of the state, is estimated to increase to more than Rs 19,89,000 crore in the year 2025-26."

The Finance Minister said, "we are committed to create a USD 350 billion economy by the year 2030... We have increased capital expenditure by more than 40 per cent in a short period and have constructed more than 9,600 km of new roads and upgraded more than 13,000 km of roads."