Rajasthan Dy CM Condemns Ramji Lal Suman's Remark Against Rana Sanga; Pays Homage To Arvind Singh Mewar

Udaipur: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Sunday condemned Samajwadi Party (SP) Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman over the alleged controversial remark on Rana Sanga, citing he should not have spoken such words in the Parliament.
The opposition constantly makes baseless statements about Rana Sanga and Maharana Pratap without knowing how they sacrificed their lives for the motherland, Kumari said.
Hanuwant Singh Boheda, a descendant of Rana Sanga, requested the leaders and Indians to first become aware of the history. Boheda said, "After Prithviraj Chauhan, if there was any king in India, it was Rana Sanga, who worked to bring the whole country under one flag."
"Rana Sanga never invited Mughal Empire Babar and had explained to the country's political system that if 10,000 people were deployed at the gates between Afghanistan and India, then the Mughals would not be able to enter the country," Boheda added.
Former Vallabhnagar MLA and BJP leader Randhir Singh Bhinder said, "We are proud to be the descendants of Maharana Pratap and Sanga. Sanga and Maharana's family sacrificed their lives to protect Hinduism. The whole of India knows Maharana Pratap. Therefore, we do not need a certificate from someone who does not know history."
Meanwhile, Diya Kumari reached Udaipur on Sunday and paid tribute to Arvind Singh Mewar, the late member of the former royal family, at the City Palace. She also met late Arvind Singh's son, Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, and other family members and expressed grief.
Diya Kumari told reporters, "The death of Arvind Singh had caused a great loss not only to Mewar but to the whole of Rajasthan. He did commendable work in the tourism sector and will always be missed."
