Rajasthan Dy CM Condemns Ramji Lal Suman's Remark Against Rana Sanga; Pays Homage To Arvind Singh Mewar

Udaipur: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Sunday condemned Samajwadi Party (SP) Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman over the alleged controversial remark on Rana Sanga, citing he should not have spoken such words in the Parliament.

The opposition constantly makes baseless statements about Rana Sanga and Maharana Pratap without knowing how they sacrificed their lives for the motherland, Kumari said.

Hanuwant Singh Boheda, a descendant of Rana Sanga, requested the leaders and Indians to first become aware of the history. Boheda said, "After Prithviraj Chauhan, if there was any king in India, it was Rana Sanga, who worked to bring the whole country under one flag."

"Rana Sanga never invited Mughal Empire Babar and had explained to the country's political system that if 10,000 people were deployed at the gates between Afghanistan and India, then the Mughals would not be able to enter the country," Boheda added.