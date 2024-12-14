ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Drunk Truck Driver Held After Deputy CM Alerts Police

Prahlad Singh was intercepted when Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa was returning to Jaipur from Chittorgarh on Friday night.

Rajasthan: Drunk Truck Driver Held After Deputy CM Alerts Police
Jaipur: A truck driver was arrested and his vehicle seized for driving in an inebriated condition in Rajasthan's Dudu district after the state's deputy chief minister informed security personnel to stop the truck, police said Saturday.

Prahlad Singh was intercepted when Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa was returning to Jaipur from Chittorgarh on Friday night, they said. Bairwa alerted his security personnel to stop the truck when he suspected that the truck driver was driving under the influence of alcohol, Sation House Officer Sanjay Prasad Meena said.

According to Meena, the truck did not enter the carcade of the deputy chief minister. Singh was arrested after registering a case against him. The truck has been seized, he added.

