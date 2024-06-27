Rajasthan: DRI Seizes Gold Worth Rs 1.80 Crore at Jaipur Railway Station; Four Arrested

Jaipur: In a major breakthrough against gold smuggling, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday arrested four men and recovered 2.4 kg gold worth Rs 1.80 crore from their possession at the Jaipur Railway station, sources said.

It is learnt that a special team of DRI arrested three accused from Jaipur railway station and one accused from Kolkata station during a special operation following intelligence inputs about the smuggling of gold from Kolkata to Jaipur.

An official said that when the DRI team caught the suspicious passengers and questioned them, the passengers were not able to give satisfactory answers. On frisking, smuggled gold was recovered from the waist of the passengers hidden. The DRI team arrested three accused including the person who took the delivery of gold and the mastermind from Jaipur railway station. The fourth accused was arrested from Kolkata railway station. About 2.4 kg of smuggled gold was recovered from the passengers. The price of gold is said to be around Rs 1.80 crore in the international market.

The DRI produced the accused in the court, which sent all the four accused to judicial custody for 14 days.

All the four accused involved in the gold smuggling are residents of Nagaur district. The accused had smuggled foreign gold from Bangladesh as per officials. It is learnt that the accused had removed the foreign hallmark on the gold in Kolkata after which they reached Jaipur railway station by train from Kolkata with smuggled gold where the DRI caught them. Further investigation into the case is going on.