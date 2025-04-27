Rajasthan Doctor Dies Of Severe Burns In Hisar; Mother Alleges Murder

Hisar: Following the suspicious death of 25-year-old medical student, Bhavna Yadav from Rajasthan, police have registered a murder case against a youth from Haryana's Hisar, Umesh Yadav, based on her mother's complaint.

On April 24, Umesh had brought Bhavna to a hospital in Hisar with 80 percent burn injuries. Due to her critical condition, she was referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur, where she died the same night.

On the basis of a complaint filed by Bhavna's mother, Gayatri Devi, police registered a Zero FIR against Umesh and then forwarded it to the Civil Lines police station in Hisar.

In her complaint, Gayatri Devi alleged that her daughter was murdered in a planned manner. She stated that Bhavna had done her MBBS from Philippines in 2023 and was preparing for the Medical Council of India (MCI) exam through DEMS in Delhi. She was attending online classes. Bhavna's younger sister is preparing for UPSC in Delhi and Bhavna often stayed with her.

According to Gayatri, Bhavna was with her sister on 21 and 22 April and she last spoke to her on April 23. Bhavna had then told her that she would return home on April 24.

However, on April 24, Umesh called Gayatri and informed that Bhavna had suffered burn injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Hisar. Gayatri said when she reached the hospital, she found Bhavna with other 80 percent burn injuries.

Gayatri alleged that during treatment, she observed sharp weapon injury marks on Bhavna's stomach while major portion of her face and body was severely burnt. Gayatri has further alleged that her daughter was first attacked with a sharp weapon and then set on fire.

Gayatri also complained that Bhavna's laptop, mobile and many important documents were missing, saying this could be part of a well-planned conspiracy. She has demanded a thorough investigation into the case.

Civil Lines police station in-charge Kavita said investigation will be started after receiving the Zero FIR. "Umesh Yadav, who brought Bhavna to the hospital, is considered to be an important link in this case. After questioning Umesh, it will become clear whether it's a case of murder, suicide or accident. Information has also been sought from the hospital about the place from where and in what condition Bhavna was brought to the hospital," Kavita said.