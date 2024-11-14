Rajasthan Doctor Dies By Suicide In Agra Hotel After Video Call With Wife

Bharatpur: Dr Rajkumar Chaudhary, a radiologist who runs a hospital in Jaswant Nagar here died by suicide in a hotel room in Agra in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday after a brief video call with his wife, police said. The suicide note found in the hotel room held no one responsible for his death.

Suraj Rai, DCP Agra City said that Dr Rajkumar Chaudhary (58), a resident of Jaswant Nagar, Bharatpur, committed suicide on Tuesday in a hotel room in Taj View in the city. The doctor took a room in the hotel at 4 pm on Tuesday. At 6.30 pm, he called his wife and said "I am a guest for just two minutes." After this, he disconnected the call.

His wife and other family members started searching for her after he was not reachable over the phone. Using the details of his mobile location Dr Rajkumar Chaudhary was traced to a hotel room in the Tajganj police station limits. Upon informing the hotel a staff who went to his room found the doctor in an unconscious state. The police were called in and he was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

The family informed the police that there was an altercation between the doctor and his gynaecologist wife. The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem and was cremated in Bharatpur on Wednesday evening.

Dr Rajkumar Chaudhary was previously working as a radiologist at RBM Hospital. After taking voluntary retirement, Dr Rajkumar Chaudhary started running SR Hospital in Jaswant Nagar along with his wife.

(Suicide is not a solution. If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)