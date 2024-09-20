ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Digitally Arrested For 15 Days, Medical College Principal Duped Of Rs 87 Lakh By Fraudsters; Here's How She Was Trapped

According to the victim principal of Dr SN Medical College, a person posing as Custom Officer Pramod Kumar called her and told her that a parcel of hers had arrived in Mumbai which had been seized by the police for incriminating items including a drug besides many fake passports and credit cards. The fraudsters made the principal to transfer a whopping Rs 87 lakh in multiple instalments in lieu of dodging arrest in the case.

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): After digitally arresting a female professor of IIT Jodhpur and duping her of Rs 23 lakh last month, cyber criminals have now targeted the retired principal of Dr SN Medical College by digitally arresting her for 15 days and duping her of Rs 87 lakh, officials said.

A case has been registered on the report of the victim Dr Aruna Solanki and investigation has been launched in the case.

The incident is believed to have taken place between 20 August and 5 September.

Modus Operandi

SHO Pradeep Danga said that according to the complainant Dr. Aruna Solanki, she received a call by a person posing as Custom Officer Pramod Kumar who told her that a parcel of hers had arrived in Mumbai, in which MD, a drug, was found besides many fake passports and credit cards. The caller told Solanki that the investigation of the case had been handed over to the Mumbai Police.

Police said that Solanki received another call with the caller imposing as a Mumbai Police officer Sunil Kumar and told her that she was facing arrest over the incriminating recoveries from her parcel.

The fraudsters also sent her purported documents about asset seizure, arrest warrant and case report papers.

In the ensuing calls, the fraudsters made Solanki transfer whopping Rs 87 lakh in multiple installments.

On realizing that she had been cheated, the doctor approached the police station and reported the matter to the police.

Last month, Jodhpur Police arrested two accused from Lucknow for cheating a professor of Jodhpur IIT.

