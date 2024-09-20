ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Digitally Arrested For 15 Days, Medical College Principal Duped Of Rs 87 Lakh By Fraudsters; Here's How She Was Trapped

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): After digitally arresting a female professor of IIT Jodhpur and duping her of Rs 23 lakh last month, cyber criminals have now targeted the retired principal of Dr SN Medical College by digitally arresting her for 15 days and duping her of Rs 87 lakh, officials said.

A case has been registered on the report of the victim Dr Aruna Solanki and investigation has been launched in the case.

The incident is believed to have taken place between 20 August and 5 September.

Modus Operandi

SHO Pradeep Danga said that according to the complainant Dr. Aruna Solanki, she received a call by a person posing as Custom Officer Pramod Kumar who told her that a parcel of hers had arrived in Mumbai, in which MD, a drug, was found besides many fake passports and credit cards. The caller told Solanki that the investigation of the case had been handed over to the Mumbai Police.