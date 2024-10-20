9 Children Among 12 Dead After Bus Hits Tempo On National Highway In Rajasthan

Dholpur: A sleeper coach bus hit a tempo near Rajasthan's Sunipur village on National Highway 11B at around 11 pm on Saturday killing 12 people including nine children.

The driver and conductor of the bus have been admitted to the district hospital in a critical condition. Police have sent the bodies to the Bari Government General Hospital's mortuary.

The deceased has been identified as 14-year-old Asma, daughter of Irfan alias Bunty, 38-year-old Irfan, son of Gaffo, eight-year-old Salman, son of Irfan, six-year-old Saqir, son of Irfan, 10-year-old Danish, son of Zaheer, five-year-old Ajaan, son of Asif, 35-year-old Zarina, wife of Nahnu, 10-year-old Aashiyana, daughter of Nahnu, seven-year-old Sukhi, daughter of Nahnu, nine-year-old Sanif, son of Nahnu and 10-year-old Sajid, son of Asif.

Those critically injured are 38-year-old Dharmendra, and 32-year-old Praveen. Bari Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Shiv Lahari Meena said that a family from the Karim Colony Gumat Mohalla of the Bari City was on their way back home after attending a 'bhaat' programme at a relative's house in the Barauli village.

"At around 11 pm, a sleeper coach bus hit a tempo they were travelling in on the highway near the Sunipur village, killing 11 and injuring three. The post-mortem will be conducted on Sunday. We have taken the tempo and bus into our custody," he said. The SHO also said that an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause behind the death.

Bari Additional Superintendent of Police ADF Kamal Kumar Jangid, Sub-District Collector Durga Prasad Meena, Circle Officer Mahendra Kumar Meena, and Sadar Police Station In-charge Vinod Kumar are aiding in the investigation of the case.

Police said that there was a heavy uproar on the spot after the accident. Drivers passing by halted their vehicles immediately and alerted the police about the incident. The police rushed to the spot and took the dead bodies into custody.