Rajasthan: State's First Cyber Support Centre Started At Jaipur Police Commissionerate

Jaipur: Rajasthan Director General of Police UR Sahu officially inaugurated the state's first cyber support centre at the Jaipur Police Commissionerate. DG Cyber ​​Crime Hemant Priyadarshi and Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph along with other police officers were present. The cyber support centre was opened with the help of a private organization.

Policemen and other staff present at the Cyber ​​Support Centre will listen to and counsel the complainants who are victims of cyber frauds or cybercrimes. Professional cyber experts and counsellors have been deployed at the centre by a private organization. Through them, the stress of victims of cybercrimes will be reduced by listening to their problems and extending necessary help. Information from filing FIR to providing legal assistance to the victims will also be given at the centre itself. Apart from this, action to legally remove photos, videos or other content related to the complainant from social media will also be taken with the help of the police.

Speaking on the occasion, DGP Sahu said that this is the first centre in the state where the victims of cybercrimes will be heard and counselled. Cyber​​crimes are increasing rapidly in the country, he said, adding that there is a need to make people aware of such offences. The police are taking the assistance of professionals to deal with cybercrimes, and to help in curbing the menace.

Awareness drive

DGP Sahu said that awareness of cybercrimes will be enhanced by holding meetings at various colleges and schools. The Cyber ​​Support Center has been established to combat online harassment, provide immediate help to victims of cybercrime and promote cyber wellness under the Cyber ​​Safe Jaipur campaign. The aim of the centre will be to deal with the long-term mental and emotional impact caused by digital harassment. It will be open to netizens of all age groups.

Cyber ​​commandos: Cyber ​​commandos are being trained by Rajasthan Police in the state. Wherever needed, these commandos will provide their services. We will try to train as many people as possible in this, DGP Sahu said.

According to NCRB data, one in three children using cyberspace faces online bullying. About 70 percent children have faced cyber threats. About 30 percent of cybercrimes targetted women. Financial cyber fraud cases have increased by 24.5%. Cyber ​​fraud alone has caused a loss of more than Rs 2,054 crores in 2024. About 3000 cyber cases are being registered every year in Rajasthan. Out of these, 47.25% are financial crimes and 30.16% are related to UPI scams, 12% related to social media and 11% related to sexual harassment.

People lost Rs 1,581 crore in cyber crimes in the last 3 years. Due to timely intervention, the police have been able to recover Rs 676 crore. The cyber helpline receives around 10 to 15 calls every day regarding cyberstalking, cyberbullying and other forms of harassment, especially women being victims of cyberstalking.