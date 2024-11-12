Alwar: Devotees Present First Invitation Letters to Lal Gate Ganeshji Deity for Auspicious Events

Alwar: The devotees are making a beeline to Lal Gate Ganeshji Maharaj temple in Rajasthan's Alwar in increasing numbers. They are coming from not just Rajasthan but also other states to give invitation letters to the deity seeking blessings for auspicious events at their homes. The devotees give first invitation letters to Lal Gate Ganeshji.

Devotees are coming from Haryana, Gujarat and other states to offer prayers and give their invitation letters to the deity. According to the Mahant of the temple, Lord Ganesh deity has received more than 500 invitations on Devuthani Ekadashi. Whereas, more than 1,210 invitation letters have been received for the Saawa of the month of November.

Mahant Bhagwan Sahay said that the former Maharaja of Alwar also used to come to this temple to pay his obeisance. The specialty of this temple is that the idol of Ganeshji enthroned in it is made of clay. Earlier only the people of the city used to come to this temple, but now devotees not only from the city and district but also from other states are arriving to offer prayers.

Devotees Extend Invitation Letters to Lal Gate Ganeshji Deity in Alwar. (ETV Bharat)

Mahant Sahay said that the temple receives the most invitations from Ahmedabad city of Gujarat. This year, the maximum invitations have been received for the Sawas of November 12, 17, 22 and 24. At the same time, devotees come to the temple and take the symbolic form of Ganeshji from the temple and place it in their homes.

The Mahant of the temple said that whenever the people of Alwar city buy a new vehicle, they first come to the Ganesh temple of Lal Gate and offer prayers. He said that worshipping at this temple for vehicles is considered auspicious. For this, devotees reach the temple premises in large numbers on Wednesday.