Rajasthan: Dense Fog Causes Multiple Vehicle Collisions And Fire In Sri Ganganagar

Representational Image (AP)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 15, 2025, 1:56 PM IST

Sri Ganganagar: A multi-vehicle collision, caused by dense fog on the Bharatmala Highway near Suratgarh took place on Wednesday morning. The accident involved more than 12 vehicles, including private and commercial ones, that collided near Thethar village.

According to authorities, low visibility due to a dense layer of fog played a significant role in the disaster. Officials said that the drivers could not see the road clearly, which led to a series of collisions.

"The situation worsened when a fire broke out in two trucks, engulfing them in flames, which sent a cloud of thick, dark smoke into the sky," officials said.

On information, the local police and fire brigade team rushed to the spot to douse the flames. To facilitate the relief operation, the police blocked the road, implementing alternate routes to ensure traffic flow while emergency teams work on site.

In a similar incident, a man, identified as Anil (35) died on the spot after his bike collided with a truck on Tuesday. Police said that the accident took place in Dholpur on the Dhoplur-Rajakhead road due to dense fog.

According to police officials, Anil was returning to Pinhat in Uttar Pradesh after visiting relatives. The truck driver fled the scene and the efforts are on to nab him. The body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem examination. Authorities have urged for caution as dense fog continues to affect visibility across the region.

12 VEHICLES COLLIDED IN GANGANAGARSURATGARH ROAD ACCIDENTMULTIPLE VEHICLE COLLISIONSRI GANGANAGAR ACCIDENTRAJASTHAN FOG ACCIDENT

