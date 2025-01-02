Rajasthan: Dense Fog Disrupts Rail Traffic In Kota, Multiple Trains Delayed

Kota: Dense fog in Rajasthan's Kota has severely disrupted daily life and impacted vehicular and rail traffic. With visibility dropping to less than 100 meters, road and rail transportation have been significantly affected. Over a dozen trains passing through Kota are delayed, leaving passengers distressed.

"Travelling in such conditions is becoming increasingly difficult. The fog has reduced visibility to almost nothing, making it unsafe to drive or travel," said a local commuter.

Major Train Delays

Several trains have been delayed by hours, causing inconvenience to passengers. "The delay has affected our plans and the uncertainty is frustrating," said a passenger waiting at Kota station.

Some of the significant delays are:

Danapur-Ahmedabad 09418 Special train reached Kota at 3.52 am, delayed by 2 hours 22 minutes.

Kanpur-Bandra Terminus 22443 arrived in Kota at 7.27 am, 1 hour and 7 minutes late.

Amritsar to Mumbai Central Golden Temple 12904 late by 2 hours.

Dehradun-Kota Nanda Devi 12204 was delayed by 2 hours.

Patna-Kota Express 12239 running 2 hours 30 minutes late.

Barauni- Nandra Terminus 19038 delayed by 3 hours 30 minutes.

New Delhi-Sogaria Express 20452 was rescheduled with a delay of 1 hour and 20 minutes.

Bandra Terminus-Haridawr Superfast 22917 delayed by 2 hours 41 minutes.

"The delays have caused chaos at stations, and many of us are uncertain about our connections," said a passenger travelling on the Valsad Superfast Express, which was delayed by 45 minutes.

Rail officials assured passengers that they are monitoring the situation. "Fog-related delays are unavoidable, but we are ensuring trains reach their destinations as soon as conditions improve," an official stated.