Rajasthan: Dausa Farmer Ends Life Due To Crop Failure

Dausa: A 50-year-old farmer in Dhigaria village of Lavan town under Rajasthan's Dausa took his own life on Sunday due to crop failure following incessant rain and mounting financial crisis.

Lavan police station head constable Raghuveen Singh said a case has been registered based on the information provided by the family members of deceased farmer Gajanand Sharma.

"As per information, the deceased was depressed due to crop failure, which led him to take the drastic step. A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched. Senior officials will be informed about its outcome," he added.

Sharma's son said, "The entire crop was destroyed due to rain. My father was in shock and used to say that the financial burden had increased due to crop failure. On Sunday, he ended his life."

According to villagers, Gajanand has been struggling with a mounting financial crisis for a long time and has nothing left after the devastation of standing crops following heavy rains, which is likely to have forced him to take the fatal step.

Following the incident, the farmers of the village have demanded immediate financial assistance from the administration for the family of the deceased. They said the situation will turn dire if the government does not support farmers and asked whether farmers will continue to remain victims of the vagaries of nature and economic crises.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.