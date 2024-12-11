ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Five-Year-Old Boy Trapped In 150-Foot-Deep Borewell For 42 Hrs, Rescue Operation On

Dausa: Almost 42 hours since a five-year-old boy fell into a 150-feet deep borewell here in Rajasthan on Monday, a large-scale rescue operation is ongoing to save the child.

Officials of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are leading the operation. In a statement, the rescue teams said that the child, Aryan, should be rescued by the evening of Wednesday, December 11.

Aryan is believed to be trapped approximately 150 feet below the surface, officials said. Oxygen is being supplied to him through a pipe, and a camera has been inserted into the borewell to monitor his condition.

Locals along with Dausa District Magistrate (DM) Devendra Kumar and MLA Deendayal Berwa are on the spot, overseeing the rescue efforts. "The medical team is present at the spot and the child's condition is fine. SDRF, NDRF and Civil Defence teams have reached the spot. Excavation is being done with JCB. Rescue efforts are being made," the DM said in his statement.

The DM said that an Xcmg 180 Piling Rig machine had been brought to the spot to dig a 150-ft deep hole with 5-ft width parallel to the borewell to rescue the child. "Drilling of about 40-50 feet is still required. Around 110 feet of drilling has been done," the DM added.

