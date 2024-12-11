ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Five-Year-Old Boy Trapped In 150-Foot-Deep Borewell For 42 Hrs, Rescue Operation On

The SDRF and NDRF are trying to rescue Aryan using a Xcmg 180 Piling Rig machine and expect to get him out by Wednesday evening.

Rajasthan: Five-Year-Old Boy Trapped In 150-Foot-Deep Borewell For 42 Hrs, Rescue Operation On
SDRF, NDRF and Civil Defence teams have reached the spot and rescue operation is underway. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Dausa: Almost 42 hours since a five-year-old boy fell into a 150-feet deep borewell here in Rajasthan on Monday, a large-scale rescue operation is ongoing to save the child.

Officials of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are leading the operation. In a statement, the rescue teams said that the child, Aryan, should be rescued by the evening of Wednesday, December 11.

Aryan is believed to be trapped approximately 150 feet below the surface, officials said. Oxygen is being supplied to him through a pipe, and a camera has been inserted into the borewell to monitor his condition.

Locals along with Dausa District Magistrate (DM) Devendra Kumar and MLA Deendayal Berwa are on the spot, overseeing the rescue efforts. "The medical team is present at the spot and the child's condition is fine. SDRF, NDRF and Civil Defence teams have reached the spot. Excavation is being done with JCB. Rescue efforts are being made," the DM said in his statement.

The DM said that an Xcmg 180 Piling Rig machine had been brought to the spot to dig a 150-ft deep hole with 5-ft width parallel to the borewell to rescue the child. "Drilling of about 40-50 feet is still required. Around 110 feet of drilling has been done," the DM added.

Fear Looms Large

Since Monday, fear and tensions have spread in the district, with Aryan's mother Guddi Devi not being able to console herself. Aryan's family members are in utter shock and have not been able to consume anything in the past 48 hours.

How Did Aryan Fall Into The Borewell?

Aryan accidentally fell into the borewell while he was playing near his house at Kalikhad village and his mother was around at the time of the incident, said Nangal Circle Officer Charul Gupta.

Electricity Supply Snapped

To avoid any hindrance in the rescue operation, the electricity supply in the area has been snapped. Due to this, water drainage from all borewells in the vicinity has been completely stopped. In such a situation, the water level of the borewell in which Aryan has fallen has also started rising. The people involved in the rescue team are worried that if the water of the borewell reaches Aryan, he may be in danger.

Dausa: Almost 42 hours since a five-year-old boy fell into a 150-feet deep borewell here in Rajasthan on Monday, a large-scale rescue operation is ongoing to save the child.

Officials of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are leading the operation. In a statement, the rescue teams said that the child, Aryan, should be rescued by the evening of Wednesday, December 11.

Aryan is believed to be trapped approximately 150 feet below the surface, officials said. Oxygen is being supplied to him through a pipe, and a camera has been inserted into the borewell to monitor his condition.

Locals along with Dausa District Magistrate (DM) Devendra Kumar and MLA Deendayal Berwa are on the spot, overseeing the rescue efforts. "The medical team is present at the spot and the child's condition is fine. SDRF, NDRF and Civil Defence teams have reached the spot. Excavation is being done with JCB. Rescue efforts are being made," the DM said in his statement.

The DM said that an Xcmg 180 Piling Rig machine had been brought to the spot to dig a 150-ft deep hole with 5-ft width parallel to the borewell to rescue the child. "Drilling of about 40-50 feet is still required. Around 110 feet of drilling has been done," the DM added.

Fear Looms Large

Since Monday, fear and tensions have spread in the district, with Aryan's mother Guddi Devi not being able to console herself. Aryan's family members are in utter shock and have not been able to consume anything in the past 48 hours.

How Did Aryan Fall Into The Borewell?

Aryan accidentally fell into the borewell while he was playing near his house at Kalikhad village and his mother was around at the time of the incident, said Nangal Circle Officer Charul Gupta.

Electricity Supply Snapped

To avoid any hindrance in the rescue operation, the electricity supply in the area has been snapped. Due to this, water drainage from all borewells in the vicinity has been completely stopped. In such a situation, the water level of the borewell in which Aryan has fallen has also started rising. The people involved in the rescue team are worried that if the water of the borewell reaches Aryan, he may be in danger.

Last Updated : 2 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BOY TRAPPED IN BOREWELLRAJASTHAN DAUSADAUSA BOREWELL INCIDENTRESCUE OPERATIONDAUSA BOREWELL CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.