Rajasthan: 3 Crocs Spotted In Various Areas Of Kota, 2 Rescued, Another Hiding

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 16 hours ago

A crocodile was rescued and carried with the help of sticks and ropes in Galana village near Kota this morning. The forest department has rescued and released it in Nagar forest. This was one of the three crocodiles that have entered human habitations.

Rajasthan: 3 Crocs Spotted In Various Areas Of Kota, 2 Rescued
Crocodile rescued in Galana village (ETV Bharat Photo)

Kota (Rajasthan): Three crocodiles had sneaked out of the waters and entered Galana village, Borkheda and Morpha village of Rajasthan's Kota district on Tuesday.

The forest department rescued two crocodiles from a field and a house but the third, which had strayed into a water-filled plot, could not be rescued despite several efforts.

In the first incident, a 12-foot-long crocodile weighing approximately 200 kg was sighted in a field near the toll plaza in Galana village on Sangod Road of the district. Panic-stricken residents informed the forest department after which, a team reached the spot and rescued it.

Bringing the crocodile from the field to the road was an uphill task for the forest department officials. It was tied onto sticks with ropes and then carried about 400 metres to the road with the help of locals. Later, it was released at the Crocodile Viewpoint of Nagar Forest, located in Deoli Arab.

In the second incident, a six-foot-long crocodile had entered an empty plot near the police station in Borkheda of Kota. The forest team reached the spot but could not rescue it since the plot has over two-foot deep water and the area is covered by dense bushes.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, a 12-foot-long crocodile weighing around 200 kg was rescued from a farmer's house in Morpa village of the district.

