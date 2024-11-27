ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Court To Hear Ajmer Dargah Case On December 20

Ajmer: The Civil Court of Ajmer on Wednesday issued notices to the defendants following the claim of having a Shiva temple in the world-famous Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti.

The next hearing for the case has been scheduled for December 20.

On behalf of the complainant side, lawyers Yogesh Surolia, Ramswaroop Bishnoi, and Vijay Sharma have pleaded in the court. Lawyer Bishnoi said these defendants include the Ajmer Dargah Committee, the Archaeological Department of India, and the Central Minority Department.

On September 25, Vishnu Gupta, National President of the complainant Hindu Sena, also presented the matter of having a Shiva temple in the Dargah in the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court.

The CJM court had asked the complainant to present the case in the concerned court, but the complainant, Vishnu Gupta, had filed a petition in the Sessions Court to determine the jurisdiction.