Rajasthan: Court To Hear Ajmer Dargah Case On December 20

A lawsuit filed by Hindi Sena's Vishnu Gupta claimed a Shiva temple exists in the place of the world-famous Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah.

Ajmer Court To Hear Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah Defendants Petition On Dec 20
Ajmer Dargah (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Ajmer: The Civil Court of Ajmer on Wednesday issued notices to the defendants following the claim of having a Shiva temple in the world-famous Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti.

The next hearing for the case has been scheduled for December 20.

On behalf of the complainant side, lawyers Yogesh Surolia, Ramswaroop Bishnoi, and Vijay Sharma have pleaded in the court. Lawyer Bishnoi said these defendants include the Ajmer Dargah Committee, the Archaeological Department of India, and the Central Minority Department.

On September 25, Vishnu Gupta, National President of the complainant Hindu Sena, also presented the matter of having a Shiva temple in the Dargah in the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court.

The CJM court had asked the complainant to present the case in the concerned court, but the complainant, Vishnu Gupta, had filed a petition in the Sessions Court to determine the jurisdiction.

Hearing this petition, the Sessions Court upheld the decision of the CJM court and told the complainant to be free to present the case in the concerned court.

After this, Vishnu Gupta filed the case in the Civil Court of Ajmer, but the complainant was given time to complete the documents and the defects in the case.

Gupta said there was a temple of Sankat Mochan Mahadev (Lord Shiva) here, and its survey should be done by the Archaeological Survey of India.

Besides, Ajmer-born Harvilas Sharda, a commissioner and district judge in the municipality, has written a book based on the same.

