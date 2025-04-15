ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Couple Kills 3 Kids, Then Tries To End Lives After Dispute

The three kids, aged 3, 5 and 9 years, were declared brought dead at the hospital while their parents are undergoing treatment, police said.

Police and forensic team reached the spot (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 15, 2025 at 5:37 PM IST

Jodhpur: A couple allegedly poisoned their three children and slit their throats before attempting to end their own lives in a village in Rajasthan's Phalodi district, police said on Tuesday. Currently, Shivlal Meghwal (35) and his wife Jatna, are undergoing treatment at a hospital here.

The incident took place in Kolu Pabuji village under Lohawat police station area of ​​Phalodi. The man's sister-in-law found blood in the courtyard and was in utter shock when she went inside the house to check. After this, she informed the relatives.

Phalodi SP Pooja Awana said upon information a team from Lohawat police station went to Shivlal Meghwal's house in Kolu Pabuji village. The three children were found lying on the floor with their throats slit while Shivlal and his wife were unconscious, Awana said. All five were rushed to the hospital, where the children were declared brought dead and the couple is undergoing treatment, she added.

Lohawat Police said it has been learnt that there was a dispute between the couple and at night, they first poisoned the children and then attempted suicide. Currently, investigation is underway and the forensic team has also been called from Jodhpur, they added. Police have recovered an empty bottle of poison and a blade from the spot.

According to police, Shivlal's sister-in-law was the first to know about the incident after she found blood outside the house. She went inside the house and ran out screaming. After this police were informed.

The deceased children have been identified as Harish (9), Kiran (5) and Natthu (3).

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

