Gaddi Utsav: Coronation Ceremony Of Mewar's Former Royal Family Member Begins At Udaipur Palace

Udaipur: The coronation ceremony, Gaddi Utsav, of former royal family member of Mewar, Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, started with great pomp at the City Palace in Udaipur. In this traditional ceremony, the Kulguru of the former royal family performed the ritual of his Tilak. The Gaddi Utsav continued till 1.30 pm. After this, Ashwa Pujan was organized at 3.15 pm, which is an important part of the tradition of Mewar.

Laxyaraj Singh Mewar will later offer prayers to his family deity Ekling Nath. Afterwards, prayers will be offered at the city's famous Hathipol gate followed by the Rang Paltai ritual, which is also considered an important part of the Gaddi festival. Then, Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar will visit Jagdish Bhagwan and start his new responsibility auspiciously. Many dignitaries, members of the royal family and devotees will be present on this occasion.

Many dignitaries including Odisha Deputy Chief Minister and Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar's father-in-law Kanakvardhan Singh, famous poet Shailesh Lodha reached the Rai courtyard of Nau Chowki Mahal located in City Palace, Udaipur.

On this occasion, everyone wore white clothes. Vedic mantras were chanted under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Dr. Vagish Kumar Goswami. During this, Dr. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar was also seen wearing white clothes. During the event, his son Haritraj Singh Mewar took blessings from the saints. All the people present in the program participated in the religious ritual.