ETV Bharat / state

Gaddi Utsav: Coronation Ceremony Of Mewar's Former Royal Family Member Begins At Udaipur Palace

After the coronation, Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar will begin his new responsibility auspiciously by making a visit to Jagdish Bhagwan.

Coronation of Mewar former royal family member.
Coronation of Mewar former royal family member. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 2, 2025, 4:39 PM IST

Udaipur: The coronation ceremony, Gaddi Utsav, of former royal family member of Mewar, Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, started with great pomp at the City Palace in Udaipur. In this traditional ceremony, the Kulguru of the former royal family performed the ritual of his Tilak. The Gaddi Utsav continued till 1.30 pm. After this, Ashwa Pujan was organized at 3.15 pm, which is an important part of the tradition of Mewar.

Laxyaraj Singh Mewar will later offer prayers to his family deity Ekling Nath. Afterwards, prayers will be offered at the city's famous Hathipol gate followed by the Rang Paltai ritual, which is also considered an important part of the Gaddi festival. Then, Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar will visit Jagdish Bhagwan and start his new responsibility auspiciously. Many dignitaries, members of the royal family and devotees will be present on this occasion.

Many dignitaries including Odisha Deputy Chief Minister and Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar's father-in-law Kanakvardhan Singh, famous poet Shailesh Lodha reached the Rai courtyard of Nau Chowki Mahal located in City Palace, Udaipur.

On this occasion, everyone wore white clothes. Vedic mantras were chanted under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Dr. Vagish Kumar Goswami. During this, Dr. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar was also seen wearing white clothes. During the event, his son Haritraj Singh Mewar took blessings from the saints. All the people present in the program participated in the religious ritual.

Read More:

1. Explained: What Is Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 | Highlights, Key Changes It Proposes, And The Opposition It Faces

Udaipur: The coronation ceremony, Gaddi Utsav, of former royal family member of Mewar, Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, started with great pomp at the City Palace in Udaipur. In this traditional ceremony, the Kulguru of the former royal family performed the ritual of his Tilak. The Gaddi Utsav continued till 1.30 pm. After this, Ashwa Pujan was organized at 3.15 pm, which is an important part of the tradition of Mewar.

Laxyaraj Singh Mewar will later offer prayers to his family deity Ekling Nath. Afterwards, prayers will be offered at the city's famous Hathipol gate followed by the Rang Paltai ritual, which is also considered an important part of the Gaddi festival. Then, Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar will visit Jagdish Bhagwan and start his new responsibility auspiciously. Many dignitaries, members of the royal family and devotees will be present on this occasion.

Many dignitaries including Odisha Deputy Chief Minister and Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar's father-in-law Kanakvardhan Singh, famous poet Shailesh Lodha reached the Rai courtyard of Nau Chowki Mahal located in City Palace, Udaipur.

On this occasion, everyone wore white clothes. Vedic mantras were chanted under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Dr. Vagish Kumar Goswami. During this, Dr. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar was also seen wearing white clothes. During the event, his son Haritraj Singh Mewar took blessings from the saints. All the people present in the program participated in the religious ritual.

Read More:

1. Explained: What Is Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 | Highlights, Key Changes It Proposes, And The Opposition It Faces

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAJASTHAN ROYALSMEWAR LAKSHYARAJ SINGHGADDI UTSAVUDAIPUR PALACE CORONATIONMEWAR CORONATION GADDI

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.