Rajasthan Cop Battling For Life After Being Run Over By Gravel Mafia

Jodhpur: A young cop of the Rajasthan Police is battling for life at the hospital after being run over by the a dumper driver transporting illegal gravel in Jodhpur on Sunday. The accused driver is absconding in the horrific hit-and-run accident even as police have launched a manhunt to nab him.

ACP Boranada Anand Singh said that on Sunday morning, a dumper full of illegal gravel was going to unload near Khejadli. When the dumper stopped, policeman Sunil Khileri of Luni police station tried to stop it. However, seeing Khileri approaching towards him, the dumper driver took a cut and ran over him, Singh said.

The ACP said that the driver crushed the cop in his belly and leg leaving him in a pool of blood. The cop has been admitted to MDM hospital where his condition remains critical, he said.

Police have launched a massive manhunt to nab the accused dumper driver, who continues to remain at large.