Rajasthan Congress Legislators Stage Overnight Protest In Assembly Over MLA's Suspension

Jaipur(Rajasthan): The Rajasthan Congress MLAs staged an overnight protest against the suspension of fellow party leader Mukesh Bhakar from the House for the rest of the budget session by Speaker Vasudev Devnani over his alleged indecent behaviour on Monday.

The MLAs of the opposition party spent the night in the well of the house and sang bhajans. Party sources said the protest will continue till Bhakar's suspension is withdrawn. The Opposition Congress has also cornered Bhajanlal Sharma over the appointment of Public Prosecutors and Assistant Public Prosecutors under the CrPC rather than the BNSS, one of the three new criminal laws which came into effect in the country from July 1.

Leader of the Opposition, Tika Ram Jully shared a picture of the Congress MLAs protesting in the well of the house on X.

“Night stay and protest. Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha, Jaipur,” he captioned the picture.

Suspended Congress MLA Mukesh Bhakar also shared the picture on X while terming the BJP government in the state as “oppressive”.

“Leader of the Opposition Mr Tika Ram Jully ji and all fellow MLAs are standing firm in the Assembly against this oppressive government,” Bhakar said.

Ruckus In The House: On Monday, Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully raised the issue of appointment of Public Prosecutors and Assistant Public Prosecutors under the CrPC rather than the BNSS. He also demanded a reply from the government over the matter. The members of the opposition raised slogans and created a ruckus in the assembly after lunch break on Monday.

Amid the ruckus, Speaker Vasudev Devnani suspended Congress MLA Mukesh Bhakar from the House for the remaining budget session on charges of indecent behavior. When the marshals came to take Mukesh Bhakar out, a scuffle broke out between the Congress MLAs and the marshals as the proceedings of the House were adjourned for the day. During the scuffle, senior Congress MLA Harimohan Sharma fell on the ground while party MLA Anita Jatav's bangle broke and she also got injured. Besides, MLAs Hakeem Ali, Suresh and other MLAs have also been reportedly injured in the melee. After the incident, the Congress MLAs sat on a dharna in the House on Monday evening under the leadership of Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully.

'Opposition Creating Deadlock Without Reason': Parliamentary Affairs and Law Minister Jogaram Patel alleged that the opposition was creating deadlock without any reason. “The matter of appointment of government advocates has been going on for a long time and in many places their appointment process has been completed under CrPC. Now the opposition is creating deadlock by unnecessarily raising this issue,” he said.

Deadlock Continues In The House: After the Question Hour and Zero Hour in the Assembly today, there is to be a discussion on the arrangements for disaster management in the state. Congress MLAs are adamant on the demand to cancel the suspension of Mukesh Bhakar and get an answer from the government. In such a situation, there are chances of deadlock in the House even today.