‘If Officers Trouble You, Hit Them': Rajasthan Congress MLA Abhimanyu Poonia Triggers Controversy

Barmer: Rajasthan Youth Congress leader and MLA Abhimanyu Poonia has triggered a controversy by allegedly encouraging the youth workers to beat officials if they harass or do not listen.

Addressing a protest program 'Nasha Nahi Naukari Do (Give Jobs Not Addiction)' here against the growing menace of drug addiction in the state, he said, “If the officers trouble you and do not listen to you, then hit them; we will take care of the rest.”

Poonia said the youth of Barmer, Jaisalmer, and Marwar are strong enough to deal with anyone who harasses them. Several Congress leaders, including Barmer MP Ummedram Beniwal, former MLA Padmaram Meghwal, and former minister and District President of Congress Committee Gafur Ahmed, were present on the stage.

Pooni also expressed concern over increasing drug addiction; he said, "This menace is increasing in Rajasthan, and villages are spoilt, as one person's drug addiction spoils not only his family but many families."

Taking a dig at the BJP government, he said that the government talks about the youth and their employment, but the Modi government has failed them. "Ever since this government came to power in the country, only empty promises were given. Not a single youth has been given employment."