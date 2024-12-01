‘If Officers Trouble You, Hit Them': Rajasthan Congress MLA Abhimanyu Poonia Triggers Controversy

Barmer: Rajasthan Youth Congress leader and MLA Abhimanyu Poonia has triggered a controversy by allegedly encouraging the youth workers to beat officials if they harass or do not listen.
Addressing a protest program 'Nasha Nahi Naukari Do (Give Jobs Not Addiction)' here against the growing menace of drug addiction in the state, he said, “If the officers trouble you and do not listen to you, then hit them; we will take care of the rest.”
Poonia said the youth of Barmer, Jaisalmer, and Marwar are strong enough to deal with anyone who harasses them. Several Congress leaders, including Barmer MP Ummedram Beniwal, former MLA Padmaram Meghwal, and former minister and District President of Congress Committee Gafur Ahmed, were present on the stage.
Pooni also expressed concern over increasing drug addiction; he said, "This menace is increasing in Rajasthan, and villages are spoilt, as one person's drug addiction spoils not only his family but many families."
Taking a dig at the BJP government, he said that the government talks about the youth and their employment, but the Modi government has failed them. "Ever since this government came to power in the country, only empty promises were given. Not a single youth has been given employment."
Former Congress Leader Naresh Meena Slapped SDM
This is not the first time the Rajasthan Congress leaders encouraged violence. Earlier this month, a rebel party leader, 45-year-old Naresh Meena, was caught on camera slapping a bureaucrat during polling, following which he was arrested.
On November 13, Meena, who is an Independent candidate from the Deoli-Uniara Assembly by-poll, slapped Sub-Divisional Magistrate Amit Chaudhary, accusing the latter of threatening and abusing people at a polling booth where locals were boycotting elections. Meena alleged that Chaudhary was working at the behest of the BJP.
Following this, there was stone pelting and arson in the area, with the police accusing his supporters of trouble. However, the police arrested Meena the next day, and he is currently in jail.