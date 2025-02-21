ETV Bharat / state

6 Rajasthan Cong MLAs, Including Dotasra, Suspended From Assembly's Budget Session

The action was taken over unruly behaviour by opposition members following remarks by Avinash Gehlot in context of former PM Indira Gandhi during Question Hour.

By PTI

Published : Feb 21, 2025, 7:21 PM IST

Jaipur: Six Congress MLAs, including PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, were suspended from the remaining period of the Budget Session of Rajasthan Assembly on Friday for "indecent behaviour" in the House.

The action was taken over unruly behaviour by the opposition members following remarks by Minister Avinash Gehlot in the context of former prime minister Indira Gandhi during the Question Hour. The uproar led to three adjournments.

When the House reassembled at 4 pm after three adjournments, Government Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg moved a proposal to suspend Congress MLAs Govind Singh Dotasra, Ramkesh Meena, Amin Kagzi, Jakir Hussain, Hakam Ali and Sanjay Kumar for the remainder of the current Assembly session.

He said that they "crossed all limits" and their conduct was "inappropriate" towards the Speaker, which cannot be forgiven. The House passed the proposal by a voice vote following which Speaker Vasudev Devnani adjourned the House until 11 am on February 24.

