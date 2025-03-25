ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Coaching Centres Bill Sent To Select Committee Amid Criticism From BJP, Cong MLAs

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Coaching Centres (Control & Regulation) Bill, 2025, introduced in the Assembly on Monday intended for controlling coaching institutes, has been sent to the Select Committee after objections from the ruling and opposition MLAs. The House was then adjourned sine die by the Speaker.

During the discussion on the Bill in the House, legislators from the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress criticised the Rajasthan government for removing the minimum age requirement of 16 years for students and easing several compliance measures in the Bill.

Following suggestions given by the legislators, Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Prem Chand Bairwa proposed to send the Bill to the Select Committee for review, which was passed in the House by voice vote.

"The suggestions made by the members were important and they talked about making the Bill more effective. Respecting the suggestions and to make the Bill more effective, I propose to send the Bill to the Select Committee for review so that suggestions can be included," Bairwa said in the House following the debate.

Twenty-nine members gave their suggestions on the Bill during the debate. The House was later adjourned sine die by Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani. Earlier, during the debate, senior Congress leader Shanti Dhariwal said the Centre's advisory on the issue was missing in the Bill.

He said Bansal Coaching was started in Kota in 1997 and till 2016, no suicides happened. He said there would be no benefit in enacting a law without knowing the reasons behind the rising suicides. "The previous Congress government had found out the reasons behind the suicides. A group in its study found education and financial pressure. Debts due to online gambling and drug addiction hamper studies," Dhariwal said.

He said ragging by seniors, back-to-back failures and family and relationship pressure are the reasons why suicides are happening. Congress MLA Rafiq Khan said the Bill has been brought in haste. "There is no coordination between the Centre's guidelines and this Bill. Do not decide in haste. The Centre had talked about 16 years as the age for admission but that provision is missing in this Bill," Khan said.

Congress MLA Narendra Budhania said the authority has not been given power. The Centre had given instruction that the prescribed age should not be less than 16 years, but it was ignored.

RLD legislator Subhash Garg said the Centre had released the guidelines in January 2024. All stakeholders should have been called for discussion. "Unless you make the child's family aware, you will not be able to stop suicides. Only coaching institutes are not responsible for suicide. There is pressure from the family too. Age bar is important but the Bill does not mention it," Garg said.

Ruling BJP MLA Kalicharan Saraf and Gopal Sharma also cornered their government on the Bill, saying key provisions were missing in the Bill. "If this Bill is passed in its current form then coaching institutes will shift out of Rajasthan. Thousands will become unemployed. Bureaucracy will dominate due to this Bill," Saraf said.