Rajasthan: Coaching Centre Teacher Found Dead In Kota, Suicide Suspected; Probe Underway

Kota: A tragic case of suspected suicide emerged from the Jawahar Nagar area of this district of Rajasthan, where a young man was found dead at his residence, police said.
Son of a minister’s guard, the deceased was residing alone in Talwandi and was working as a faculty member at a coaching institute.
According to police, the deceased’s father, who is originally from Bharatpur, was on leave and staying in Bharatpur at the time of the incident. Upon receiving the news, he rushed to Kota.
Initial Details
Sharing details about the case, Kota City Superintendent of Police (SP) Amrita Duhan stated that the reasons behind the suspected suicide remain unclear; however, a thorough investigation is underway to determine the cause.
Police Action
Assistant Sub-Inspector Jawaharlal from Jawahar Nagar Police Station reported that the station received a call at 9:30 pm on Thursday. The caller informed them that the man (deceased) was not answering repeated phone calls from his family. Acting on the information, Station Officer Buddharam Choudhary visited the A-Sector house in Talwandi, where the man was found unconscious.
“He was immediately rushed to a hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival,” Jawaharlal added. He further said that following the confirmation of the death, the body was shifted to the mortuary for medico-legal formalities.
Legal Formalities
The police informed the deceased’s family, who arrived in Kota today and added that further proceedings, including the post-mortem, would be conducted based on a formal complaint. The body will be handed over to the family after all formalities are done.
Authorities are investigating all possible angles, including personal and professional factors, to ascertain the circumstances leading to the man’s death.
Suicide No Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
