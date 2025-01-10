ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Coaching Centre Teacher Found Dead In Kota, Suicide Suspected; Probe Underway

Kota: A tragic case of suspected suicide emerged from the Jawahar Nagar area of this district of Rajasthan, where a young man was found dead at his residence, police said.

Son of a minister’s guard, the deceased was residing alone in Talwandi and was working as a faculty member at a coaching institute.

According to police, the deceased’s father, who is originally from Bharatpur, was on leave and staying in Bharatpur at the time of the incident. Upon receiving the news, he rushed to Kota.

Initial Details

Sharing details about the case, Kota City Superintendent of Police (SP) Amrita Duhan stated that the reasons behind the suspected suicide remain unclear; however, a thorough investigation is underway to determine the cause.

Police Action

Assistant Sub-Inspector Jawaharlal from Jawahar Nagar Police Station reported that the station received a call at 9:30 pm on Thursday. The caller informed them that the man (deceased) was not answering repeated phone calls from his family. Acting on the information, Station Officer Buddharam Choudhary visited the A-Sector house in Talwandi, where the man was found unconscious.