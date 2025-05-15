Rajasthan CM, Sports Council President Get Death Threats

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and State Sports Council president Neeraj K Paswan have received threat mails on their official IDs on Thursday. This comes a day after the Sawai Mansingh Stadium got a bomb threat, which was the fourth in the last seven days.
Rajasthan State Sports Council president Pawan told he received an email on the council's official ID, where the sender threatened to blow up the stadium as well as kill him. The mail states that Neeraj K Pawan will be murdered and his body parts will be stuffed into a suitcase. The sender further wrote that if he was caught by the police, he will declare himself mentally ill and escape. He claimed to possess a doctor's certificate about his mental illness.
"The police are sleeping. They are not taking any action. If needed, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will also be killed," the mail read.
Earlier on Wednesday, another mail was received on the official mail ID of Rajasthan State Sports Council warning not to mess with Pakistan. The stadium has received similar bomb threats via email on May, 8, 12 and 13.
The mail, dated May 8, threatened to blow up the stadium in retaliation of 'Operation Sindoor' and on May 13 , there was a demand to get justice for a rape victim from Hyderabad. Following the threat mails, security of the stadium was tightened.
The Rajasthan State Sports Council secretary Rajendra Singh Sisodia said the stadium has been constantly receiving bomb threats. Round-the-clock security guards have been deployed for the stadium's security, he said.
Also, threat mails were targeted at hospitals on May 14 and at Jaipur metro on May 9. Earlier on February 20, SMS medical college also received a bomb threat.
In all the prior instances, thorough search operations were conducted but nothing suspicious was found. Police are searching for the accused with the help of cyber experts, officials said.
