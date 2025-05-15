ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan CM, Sports Council President Get Death Threats

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and State Sports Council president Neeraj K Paswan have received threat mails on their official IDs on Thursday. This comes a day after the Sawai Mansingh Stadium got a bomb threat, which was the fourth in the last seven days.

Rajasthan State Sports Council president Pawan told he received an email on the council's official ID, where the sender threatened to blow up the stadium as well as kill him. The mail states that Neeraj K Pawan will be murdered and his body parts will be stuffed into a suitcase. The sender further wrote that if he was caught by the police, he will declare himself mentally ill and escape. He claimed to possess a doctor's certificate about his mental illness.

"The police are sleeping. They are not taking any action. If needed, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will also be killed," the mail read.

Earlier on Wednesday, another mail was received on the official mail ID of Rajasthan State Sports Council warning not to mess with Pakistan. The stadium has received similar bomb threats via email on May, 8, 12 and 13.