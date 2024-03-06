Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma tests positive for COVID-19

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. Sharma said in a post on X that due to a health issue he got a medical checkup done, which showed he was Covid-positive.
"I am in self-isolation and am completely following the advice of doctors and will participate in all the upcoming programmes through the virtual medium," Sharma said.
स्वास्थ्य समस्या के चलते आज स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण करवाने पर आज मेरी कोविड रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है।— Bhajanlal Sharma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@BhajanlalBjp) March 6, 2024
मैं सेल्फ आइसोलेशन में हूं और चिकित्सकों के परामर्श का पूर्णतः पालन कर रहा हूं एवं आगामी सभी कार्यक्रमों में वर्चुअल माध्यम से सम्मिलित रहूंगा।