Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma tests positive for COVID-19

Taking to X (Priviously known as Twitter), Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and isolated himself after doctor advice.

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. Sharma said in a post on X that due to a health issue he got a medical checkup done, which showed he was Covid-positive.

"I am in self-isolation and am completely following the advice of doctors and will participate in all the upcoming programmes through the virtual medium," Sharma said.

