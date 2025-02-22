Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Gets Death Threat From Dausa Jail

Jaipur: A prisoner from Dausa's Salawas jail on Friday night allegedly threatened to kill Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, police said.

Police said that 29-year-old Rinku, serving a life sentence in a rape case, called the Jaipur police control room and threatened to kill the chief minister. According to DSP Charul Gupta, a person called twice and threatened to kill the Chief Minister before 12 in the night. Police traced the location of the mobile phone used to make the call to the Salawas jail.

On receiving information, Charul Gupta along with more than 100 police personnel reached the jail. An intense search operation was conducted in the jail from 3 am to 8 am and the phone was recovered from the jail, police said. The police added that only one mobile was found during the search operation in the jail.

After raiding the jail, the police recovered a mobile from the prisoner in a POCSO case. The accused is a resident of Alwar. The police are also gathering information about the reason behind the accused making the threatening call to the Chief Minister.

The police are ascertaining how the mobile reached the jail. A call to threaten the life of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma was sent from this jail in the past also.

